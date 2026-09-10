Politics

General Secretary and President To Lam concludes state visit to Russia

During the trip, the Vietnamese and Russian leaders held in-depth discussions on the current status and prospects of the two countries’ relations while agreeing on measures to further advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Moscow on the evening of September 9 (local time), concluding their successful state visit to Russia from September 7 to 9.

They continued on for an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris from September 9 to 12.

Seeing the delegation off at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow were Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko, and the Director of the Department of State Protocol at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On the Vietnamese side, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and his spouse, alongside officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, were present at the ceremony.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Lam held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and had meetings with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko, and Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

He received Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, as well as representatives of the Russian War Veterans' Association and the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association. He also attended the Vietnam–Russia Science and Technology Forum, received the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize, and met with several business leaders.

On this occasion, the top leader and his spouse met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in Russia, laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Monument and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and attended the launch of the Vietnam–Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space.

The talks and meetings took place in an atmosphere of traditional friendship, sincerity, and trust characteristic of the bilateral relationship. The Vietnamese and Russian leaders held in-depth discussions on the current status and prospects of the two countries’ relations while agreeing on measures to further advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On this occasion, the two sides issued a joint statement on further strengthening the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #To Lam #state visit to Russia #Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Russia Vietnam
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