Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 10

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NA President Tran Thanh Man's visit to Inter-Level School No. 14 named after President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar, and the see-off ceremony for the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 20th ASIAD are among news highlights on September 9 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on September 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, Moscow, on September 9 following an official welcome ceremony for him held with full state honours.

Welcoming the leader and high-ranking delegation of Vietnam on their state visit to Russia, President Putin affirmed that the visit holds special significance and marks a new milestone in the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam was honoured with the 2026 Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize at a ceremony held at the Kremlin in Moscow on the evening of September 9 (local time).

2026-lev-tolstoy-international-peace-prize.jpg
Chair of the Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize Jury Council Valery Gergiev presents the 2026 award to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at the ceremony held at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin, and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvienko. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on September 9 attended an online opening ceremony of a laboratory for the prevention of infectious diseases at Hanoi-based Joint Vietnam - Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre, as part of his state visit to Russia.

Opening the ceremony, President Putin spoke of his highly productive talks with General Secretary and President Lam earlier in the day. He stressed that the laboratory’s opening during the visit is symbolic of the bilateral relations, serving as a vivid testament to the multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Vietnam and demonstrating the effective development of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of Zarubezhneft JSC, AFK Sistema and M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow on September 9 as part of his state visit to Russia.

Receiving General Director of Zarubezhneft JSC Sergei Kudryashov, General Secretary and President Lam praised the experience and effectiveness of cooperation between Zarubezhneft and Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) in oil and gas exploration, exploitation and production in Vietnam and Russia over the past more than four decades. He affirmed that energy – oil and gas cooperation is an important pillar of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam–Russia science and technology forum on connecting strategic technologies in Moscow on September 9.

Also attending the event were Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, and nearly 500 other participants representing policymaking agencies, research institutes, technology business associations, experts, scientists and investors from the two countries. Read full story

– President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and his spouse visited Inter-Level School No. 14 named after President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar on September 9, part of his official visit to Mongolia.

school-named-after-president-ho-chi-minh-in-mongolia.jpg
NA President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and officials stand besides the President Ho Chi Minh monument at Inter-Level School No. 14 in Ulaanbaatar on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

They laid a floral tribute at the President Ho Chi Minh monument and visited the space commemorating the late Vietnamese leader on the school campus. Read full story

– The Vietnam Olympic Committee and the Sports Authority of Vietnam, in coordination with relevant agencies, held a ceremony in Hanoi on September 9 to see off the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) in Japan.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra extended her best wishes to all members of the delegation, expressing her belief that the coaches and athletes would achieve strong results at the games. ASIAD is not only the largest-scale sporting event on the continent, but also a major celebration of solidarity and cultural exchange among countries, she said. Read full story./.

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