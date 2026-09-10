Multimedia

Videos

Vietnam receives advanced Russian technology in epidemiology

The launch of the new infectious disease prevention and control laboratory further translates the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia into practical scientific cooperation.

#Vietnam #Russia #epidemiology #scientific cooperation #comprehensive strategic partnership #Joint Vietnam-Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

International integration

Digital transformation

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the joint press conference in Moscow on September 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia issue joint statement on further strengthening ties in new period

In the statement, Vietnam and Russia clarified concrete measures to bolster their cooperation in specific fields, including political and diplomatic affairs, defence and security, economy and trade, fuel and energy, transport, industry and agriculture, science – technology, education – training, health care, and people-to-people exchanges.

See more

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the opening of a Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography in Moscow on September 8, during their State visit to Russia.

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

As part of his State visit to the Russian Federation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow at noon on September 8 (local time).

Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time).

Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on September 7.

Vietnamese NA President holds talks with RoK counterpart

Vietnamese NA President holds talks with RoK counterpart

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong-sik held talks in Seoul on September 7, agreeing on measures to deepen the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic ties, science and technology, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird has stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries, citing General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia in early August as a strong example of a substantive, outcomes-focused high-level visit.

Vietnam-RoK economic ties enter new phase

Vietnam-RoK economic ties enter new phase

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are deepening economic ties, with trade, investment and production becoming increasingly interconnected. From a growing trade relationship and expanding supply chains to new investment in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and green energy, cooperation between the two economies is broadening in both scale and scope, opening up new opportunities for higher-value production and stronger links between businesses.