Top leader meets with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council

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Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.
Top leader suggests turning sci-tech cooperation into new pillar of Vietnam - Russia ties
Party General Secretary and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam–Russia science and technology forum on connecting strategic technologies in Moscow on September 9.
Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia
Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the relationship one of its top priorities in implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said top leader To Lam.
Culture fosters Vietnam-Republic of Korea ties
Culture is an important bridge for strengthening mutual understanding and ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.
Top Vietnamese legislator meets leaders of major Korean conglomerates
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with leaders of major Republic of Korea conglomerates investing in Vietnam during his official visit to the country on September 8.
Vietnam, Republic of Korea strengthen parliamentary ties
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met with Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Moon Jin Seok in Seoul on September 8.
Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the opening of a Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography in Moscow on September 8, during their State visit to Russia.
Top Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Moscow
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam laid wreaths at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on September 8, part of his state visit to Russia.
PM calls for affordable medicines, reliable medical supplies
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has directed the health sector to resolve supply bottlenecks and establish transparent mechanisms that ensure an adequate supply of medicines and medical equipment at reasonable prices.
Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation
As part of his State visit to the Russian Federation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow at noon on September 8 (local time).
Vietnam's top leader meets Russian veterans, friendship association representatives
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with a delegation of the Russian War Veterans Association and the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time), part of his state visit to Russia.
Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time).
Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister
Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on September 7.
Vietnamese NA President holds talks with RoK counterpart
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong-sik held talks in Seoul on September 7, agreeing on measures to deepen the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic ties, science and technology, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
Spouses of top Vietnamese, RoK legislators visit National Assembly Museum
As part of National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to the Republic of Korea, his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and Cho Mi-seon, spouse of RoK National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong Sik, visited the National Assembly Museum in Seoul on September 7.
Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird has stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries, citing General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia in early August as a strong example of a substantive, outcomes-focused high-level visit.
Vietnam-RoK economic ties enter new phase
Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are deepening economic ties, with trade, investment and production becoming increasingly interconnected. From a growing trade relationship and expanding supply chains to new investment in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and green energy, cooperation between the two economies is broadening in both scale and scope, opening up new opportunities for higher-value production and stronger links between businesses.
Joint patrols reinforce peace along Vietnam - Cambodia border
Along the Vietnam - Cambodia border, joint patrols help safeguard border markers, maintain security and order, and strengthen solidarity between the two countries’ border forces.
Vietnam, Mongolia seek new momentum in comprehensive partnership
At the invitation of Mongolian Parliament Speaker Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Mongolia from September 11.
National Assembly President meets Korean friends in Seoul
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with more than 70 prominent figures, intellectuals, and representatives of associations, people’s organisations, businesses and non-governmental organisations from the Republic of Korea operating in Vietnam on September 6, as part of his official visit to the country.