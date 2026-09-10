Culture - Sports

Documentary highlights shared revolutionary ideals of Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro

Although President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro never met, the two historic leaders shared a revolutionary vision centered on independence, freedom, happiness and equality for humanity, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long.

The screening of the episode “Fidel Castro – Ho Chi Minh: Revolutionary Vision” in Havana on September 9. (Photo: VNA)
The screening of the episode “Fidel Castro – Ho Chi Minh: Revolutionary Vision” in Havana on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – The Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) held a screening of the sixth episode of a documentary series on the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba in Havana on September 9.

Titled “Fidel Castro – Ho Chi Minh: Revolutionary Vision,” the episode is part of the documentary series “Two Hearts, One Beat,” jointly produced by the Military Broadcasting and Television Centre under the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People’s Army and Cuban partners to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926–2026).

The episode features interviews with historical witnesses, as well as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, highlighting the shared revolutionary vision of Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro.

Speaking at the screening, Lieutenant General Víctor Rojo Ramos, Director General of the Political Directorate of MINFAR, underscored the significance of the episode, produced to mark the centenary of Fidel Castro’s birth. He said the documentary reflects the steadfast solidarity and enduring friendship between the Cuban and Vietnamese peoples.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long said that although President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro never met, the two historic leaders shared a revolutionary vision centered on independence, freedom, happiness and equality for humanity.

These shared ideals helped Vietnam and Cuba overcome geographical distance and numerous challenges to forge a special relationship that has become a model of international relations, he said.

The ambassador expressed his hope that the documentary would help audiences in both countries, particularly younger generations, gain a deeper understanding of the historic ties between the two fraternal Parties, States and peoples.

The episode will be broadcast on Cuban national television for public viewing./.

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#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam-Cuba #Fidel Castro. Ho Chi Minh #revolutionary vision Cuba Vietnam
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