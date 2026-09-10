Hanoi to host Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage, authenticity

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from September 27 to October 1, bringing together about 250 Vietnamese and international participants.



Under Plan No. 347/KH-UBND signed by Standing Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan on September 8, the dialogue will be held in a hybrid format, with both in-person and online participation.



The event is co-hosted by the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hanoi People’s Committee, in coordination with the UNESCO Office in Hanoi and the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



It aims to provide an international scientific forum for further research, exchanges and discussions on authenticity in world heritage conservation, in close connection with the outstanding universal value, integrity and cultural values of heritage elements.



Through dialogue among authorities, international organisations, experts, scientists and heritage managers, the event will seek approaches suited to the historical, cultural and social characteristics and practical conditions of the Asia-Pacific region.



The organisation of the dialogue in Vietnam demonstrates the country’s active role in and sense of responsibility toward international cooperation in the conservation and promotion of world heritage values, particularly as Vietnam continues to actively engage in UNESCO and international mechanisms regarding culture and heritage.



The event will also help promote Vietnam’s image, potential and efforts in heritage research, conservation and promotion, while increasing professional exchanges and securing further support from UNESCO, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), World Heritage Committee members and international experts.

The night tour at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy) in Hanoi offers a new approach to heritage by seamlessly combining traditional values with modern digital technology. (Photo: VNA)

Particular attention will be given to the Central Sector of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, the Co Loa Citadel and other heritage sites of outstanding value in Vietnam.



For Hanoi, the dialogue will highlight the capital as a “City for Peace” and “Creative City”, a major cultural centre and a city with a rich history and long-standing cultural traditions, as well as its sense of responsibility toward conserving and promoting heritage of humanity.



It will also establish a regular dialogue and networking mechanism among Hanoi, the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, UNESCO, ICOMOS and leading heritage experts and scientists. This is expected to strengthen international consultation on research, conservation, restoration and reconstruction of Kinh Thien Palace at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.



During technical sessions, field visits and direct exchanges at the heritage site, participants will discuss authenticity, integrity, archaeological evidence, historical documents, architecture, materials, traditional techniques and the possibility of recovering lost heritage values. These discussions will contribute to the research and implementation of a project to conserve, restore and reconstruct Kinh Thien Palace./.