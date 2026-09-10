Politics

Vietnamese, Mongolian legislatures sign MoU on cooperation

Under the MoU between the Vietnamese and Mongolian parliaments, the two sides agreed to foster legislative cooperation, contributing to effectively realising orientations and agreements reached by leaders and driving the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt at the MoU signing ceremony in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt at the MoU signing ceremony in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Ulaanbaatar (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two legislatures in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 morning (local time), immediately after their talks.

They also witnessed the signing of a MoU on cooperation between the two legislatures’ offices.

Under the MoU between the Vietnamese and Mongolian parliaments, the two sides agreed to foster legislative cooperation, contributing to effectively realising orientations and agreements reached by leaders and driving the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

Specifically, they will step up delegation exchanges, meetings, talks, seminars and interactions among leaders, lawmakers, specialised agencies and advisory and support bodies; share experience in lawmaking, oversight and decision-making on major national issues; and tighten coordination, consultation and mutual support in global and regional inter-parliamentary mechanisms and forums both sides join.

vnanet-l.jpg
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt witness the signing of an MoU on cooperation between the two legislatures’ offices. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides will share experience and views on areas of mutual interest aligned with the orientations of the Comprehensive Partnership framework, including socio-economic development, science-technology, innovation, digital transformation, agriculture, environmental protection, climate change response, culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. They will also discuss the role of both legislatures in promoting, overseeing and supporting the effective realisation of agreements and treaties signed between the two governments.

They will cooperate and share experience in ensuring transparency and openness in parliamentary activities, expand citizens’ access to information, engage in decision-making and oversight of parliamentary activities, and share expertise in digital transformation, technology application and modernisation of advisory and support bodies.

The Vietnamese NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations and the Mongolian State Great Hural’s Standing Committee on Security and Foreign Policy will serve as focal points to coordinate joint activities.

Under their MoU, the two offices will cooperate through appropriate forms to improve advisory and support functions for parliamentary activities while continuing to bolster friendship and cooperation.

The MoUs will be carried out on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, respect and understanding, and in accordance with fundamental principles of international law and treaties both countries are party to, each country’s laws and each side’s functions, duties and powers./.​

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership #Mongolian State Great Hural #Vietnamese National Assembly #State Great Hural of Mongolia #Mongolia #Tran Thanh Man #Sandag Byambatsogt Mongolia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

National Assembly Election

Parliamentary diplomacy

Related News

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mongolia work to deepen bilateral ties in substantive, effective, sustainable manner

This is the second visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954, and the first official visit by NA President Man to Mongolia in his capacity. The visit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for bilateral relations and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the countries’ overall relations.

See more

Antoine Pouillieute, who served as French Ambassador to Vietnam from 2001 to 2004 (Photo published by VNA)

Trust to take Vietnam-France relations further: Former ambassador

The Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership should continue to be nurtured on the foundations of mutual trust, respect for each country’s identity and a shared responsibility to promote dialogue between Southeast Asia and Europe. These foundations will enable bilateral ties to develop in a substantive, sustainable and forward-looking manner.

☀️ Morning digest on September 10

☀️ Morning digest on September 10

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NA President Tran Thanh Man's visit to Inter-Level School No. 14 named after President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar, and the see-off ceremony for the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 20th ASIAD are among news highlights on September 9 evening.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes role as BRICS’ partner: ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh said Vietnam’s consistent participation in BRICS activities at a high level since becoming a partner country in June 2025 demonstrates the importance it attaches to the cooperation mechanism.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the joint press conference in Moscow on September 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia issue joint statement on further strengthening ties in new period

In the statement, Vietnam and Russia clarified concrete measures to bolster their cooperation in specific fields, including political and diplomatic affairs, defence and security, economy and trade, fuel and energy, transport, industry and agriculture, science – technology, education – training, health care, and people-to-people exchanges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries at the forum in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader suggests turning sci-tech cooperation into new pillar of Vietnam–Russia ties

The top leader expressed his belief that building on the traditional friendship, high political trust, Russia’s scientific and technological capabilities, and Vietnam’s strong determination to innovate and develop, cooperation in science, technology and innovation can fully become a new driving force, a new pillar and a new symbol of bilateral relations in the 21st century.

NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, are welcomed by Vietnamese embassy staff and community representatives in Ulaanbaatar on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Vietnamese community members in Mongolia

NA President Tran Thanh Man acknowledged the difficulties facing Vietnamese people in Mongolia, particularly the harsh climate, and expressed his hope that the community will further uphold solidarity and mutual support while settling down their lives, doing business, studying and integrating into the host society.

The signing ceremony of an MoU on cooperation for 2026–2030 between Laos’ Champasak province and Vietnam’s An Giang province on September 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen locality-to-locality cooperation

Over the past five years, despite the impact of global economic volatility, An Giang and Champasak have maintained regular exchanges of delegations at all levels while closely coordinating in trade promotion, business connection and human resources development.

Vietnam's fresh fruits sold at a supermarket in France. Bilateral trade reached 6.3 billion USD in 2025, up 16.4% year on year, and hit 3.66 billion USD in the first six months of 2026, representing a sharp increase of 26.4% compared with the same period last year. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–France ties poised for new phase of strategic cooperation

With a solid foundation of cooperation and trust built over half a century, underpinned by the highest-level cooperation framework, the official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit by General Secretary and President To Lam will be a success, helping to further deepen bilateral ties.