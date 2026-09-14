Vietnamese PM meets leaders of countries, int’l organisations on sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 13 held meetings and exchanges with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.



At his meeting with President Putin, PM Hung thanked the Russian President, Government and people for their warm, thoughtful and respectful reception of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse during their recent state visit to the country.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will direct ministries and sectors to promptly implement the important outcomes of the visit and translate them into concrete and practical cooperation programmes.



President Putin applauded the positive outcomes of the state visit by the top Vietnamese leader, expressing his belief that the agreements reached will be effectively implemented, helping to further advance the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



During his meetings with leaders of the countries and international organisations, PM Hung discussed measures to deepen Vietnam's bilateral relations with the partners across various areas. The foreign leaders highly valued Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and affirmed their wish to further strengthen practical and effective cooperation with the country.



The Vietnamese PM and the Indonesian, Philippine, and Malaysian leaders agreed to continue close coordination to contribute to the success of ASEAN Year 2026 under the chairmanship of the Philippines.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke highly of Vietnam’s growing role and stature, expressing his hope that the country will continue making active contributions to promoting multilateralism and addressing global challenges.



Meanwhile, the WHO Director-General welcomed Vietnam’s new policies and orientations on developing its healthcare system and affirmed the WHO’s readiness to work with the nation in achieving its healthcare development and sustainable socio-economic development goals.



The meetings and exchanges helped strengthen political trust, bilateral cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums, while creating further momentum for Vietnam’s relations with partners and helping seize opportunities for national development./.

VNA