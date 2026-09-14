Politics

Vietnamese PM meets leaders of countries, int’l organisations on sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit

The meetings and exchanges helped strengthen political trust, bilateral cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums, while creating further momentum for Vietnam’s relations with partners and helping seize opportunities for national development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 13. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 13 held meetings and exchanges with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

At his meeting with President Putin, PM Hung thanked the Russian President, Government and people for their warm, thoughtful and respectful reception of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse during their recent state visit to the country.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will direct ministries and sectors to promptly implement the important outcomes of the visit and translate them into concrete and practical cooperation programmes.

President Putin applauded the positive outcomes of the state visit by the top Vietnamese leader, expressing his belief that the agreements reached will be effectively implemented, helping to further advance the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his meetings with leaders of the countries and international organisations, PM Hung discussed measures to deepen Vietnam's bilateral relations with the partners across various areas. The foreign leaders highly valued Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and affirmed their wish to further strengthen practical and effective cooperation with the country.

The Vietnamese PM and the Indonesian, Philippine, and Malaysian leaders agreed to continue close coordination to contribute to the success of ASEAN Year 2026 under the chairmanship of the Philippines.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke highly of Vietnam’s growing role and stature, expressing his hope that the country will continue making active contributions to promoting multilateralism and addressing global challenges.

Meanwhile, the WHO Director-General welcomed Vietnam’s new policies and orientations on developing its healthcare system and affirmed the WHO’s readiness to work with the nation in achieving its healthcare development and sustainable socio-economic development goals.

The meetings and exchanges helped strengthen political trust, bilateral cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums, while creating further momentum for Vietnam’s relations with partners and helping seize opportunities for national development./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #18th BRICS Summit #Russian President Vladimir Putin #UN Secretary-General #Antonio Guterres #World Health Organisation
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 18th BRICS Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung attends 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Vietnam's own development model centres on people, institutional reform, modern governance and science and technology, while ensuring harmony among economic growth, social equity and environmental protection, PM Hung said, affirming that Vietnam stands ready to work with BRICS in a spirit of responsibility, goodwill and substantive cooperation to create a peaceful, prosperous, sustainable and inclusive future for all countries and people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Saudi Arabian Minister Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on September 13 on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks effective, substantive ties with Saudi Arabia

Affirming that Saudi Arabia is one of Vietnam’s most important partners in the Middle East, PM Hung expressed his pleasure at the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years, and voiced his wish to work with Saudi Arabia to further develop the bilateral relationship in a more effective and substantive manner, for the benefit of the two countries' people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hưng and Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye at their meeting on September 13 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attaches importance to promoting friendly relations, cooperation with Burundi: PM

Thanking President Ndayishimiye and the Burundi Government for supporting the effective operation of Lumitel, the telecommunications joint venture of Vietnam’s Viettel Group in Burundi, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed that Burundi continue facilitating Lumitel’s participation in e-government and digital transformation projects, while enabling it to expand investment and business activities, making it a symbol of bilateral cooperation.

See more

☀️ Morning digest on September 14

☀️ Morning digest on September 14

PM Le Minh Hung's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit, his bilateral activities on the sidelines of the summit, and NA President Tran Thanh Man's working visit to Submarine Brigade 189 are among news highlights last weekend.

A senior Indian official sees off PM Le Minh Hung (left) as the Vietnamese leader concludes the working trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities in India. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung wraps up working trip to India

​The working trip reaffirmed Vietnam's foreign policy of proactive and active integration into the world, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. It also helped to strengthen ties with partners, broaden avenues for cooperation, and enhance Vietnam's role and standing at regional and global multilateral mechanisms.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies as well as the Vietnamese community in New Delhi on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies, community in India

At a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in New Delhi on September 13, PM Hung said that officials and employees working overseas must firmly grasp the Party’s new mindset and policies on foreign affairs as well as overseas Vietnamese affairs, including the Politburo's Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese.

NA President Tran Thanh Man inspects the guard of honor of Submarine Brigade 189 at Cam Ranh Military Base, Naval Region 4. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man visits and works with Vietnam People's Navy

NA President Man urged naval officers and personnel to thoroughly grasp and fully understand the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws regarding military and national defence affairs, with a particular focus on the "Strategy for Protecting the Fatherland in the New Situation" and the "Strategy for Sustainable Development of Vietnam’s Marine Economy to 2030, with a Vision to 2045."

The gate of Vietnam Town in Thailand's Nakhon Phanom province (Photo: VNA)

Thai King and Queen’s Vietnam visit to deepen bilateral friendship: Official

The visit will provide strong momentum to translate leaders’ commitments into concrete outcomes. Vietnam and Thailand have agreed to step up cooperation and economic connectivity in a mutually complementary manner, with new breakthroughs and qualitative advances, striving to raise two-way trade to 25 billion USD from the current 22 billion USD in a balanced and sustainable direction.

Professor Pierre Journoud (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam - France ties enter “acceleration of history” period: French historian

The frequency of high-level visits does not tell the whole story, but at the very least it reflects clear trust at the highest leadership level, which can then spread to government agencies and other stakeholders in both countries. It also demonstrates unprecedented efforts to translate trust into concrete results, despite practical obstacles that remain, primarily in the cultural, economic and financial spheres.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) receives President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Zou Jiayi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

AIIB President pledges continued support for Vietnam in infrastructure development

PM Hung noted that Vietnam is transforming its development model toward greater reliance on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, affirming that Vietnam wishes to strengthen its long-term partnership with the AIIB, particularly in strategic infrastructure development, green transition and climate change adaptation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) meets with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, in New Delhi on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets with Cuban FM

Vietnam always attaches importance to its special friendship with Cuba, closely follows the situation in the Caribbean island nation, shares difficulties and challenges with Cuba, and stands ready to provide support within its capacity, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi before their talks in New Delhi on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister holds talks with Indian counterpart

Vietnam and India are among the world's fastest-growing economies and have highly complementary strengths, with substantial untapped potential for cooperation. They expressed determination to step up measures to achieve the target of 25 billion USD in bilateral trade at an early date and facilitate market access for products from both countries, particularly pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, fisheries and livestock products.

Hélène Luc, French Honorary Senator and Honorary President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-France ties poised for deeper, more substantive cooperation

Vietnam-France relations are entering a new phase with opportunities to translate high-level orientations and agreements into concrete cooperation programmes while expanding bilateral ties in economy, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam lay a wreath at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in G20 Park in the Indian capital of New Delhi on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh stands prominently in the Diplomatic Enclave of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. It holds special political and diplomatic significance, reflecting the close ties between the leaders and people of the two countries, as well as India’s special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh in particular and Vietnam in general.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi on September 12 morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sets off for 18th BRICS Summit in India

Vietnam's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in India further reflects its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; and proactive, active, comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration.

Prof. Reena Marwah in the interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam can bring much to BRICS as partner country: Indian expert

Vietnam has demonstrated robust growth capacity, extensive integration and a foreign policy of independence. As a result, Vietnam can contribute to BRICS on multiple issues as a partner country, while BRICS members can draw lessons from Vietnam’s experience in development, integration and supply chain connectivity.