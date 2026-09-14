Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 14

PM Le Minh Hung's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit, his bilateral activities on the sidelines of the summit, and NA President Tran Thanh Man's working visit to Submarine Brigade 189 are among news highlights last weekend.

☀️ Morning digest on September 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Vietnam and France have issued a joint statement on promoting the implementation of their comprehensive strategic partnership framework on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

This marked the third meeting between the two leaders in nearly two years, serving as a testament to the dynamism of the bilateral relationship and the importance both Vietnam and France attach to fully implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership framework which was established during General Secretary and President Lam’s visit to France in October 2024. Read full story

– Vietnam supports and wants BRICS to work closely with regional, inter-regional and global multilateral mechanisms to contribute to peace, stability and cooperation while creating equal and sustainable development opportunities for all countries, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

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PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the session themed "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth" at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

Attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 13 in Vietnam's capacity as a partner country, PM Hung said at a session themed "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth" that Vietnam wants BRICS to take a bigger role in driving dialogue and cooperation, building and consolidating trust, finding solutions to global challenges and advancing reforms of the multilateral system to better serve the interests of developing countries. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 12 as part of his trip to India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

Against the backdrop of major shifts in the regional and global landscape, PM Hung underscored that Vietnam and India have remained close, steadfast and loyal friends. The elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary and President To Lam's visit to India in May 2026 reflected the depth of bilateral relations, the maturity of political trust, shared visions and converging strategic interests, while opening up broad opportunities for future cooperation. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 12 called on India's ACME Group and GMR Group to expand investment and cooperation in Vietnam, particularly in clean energy, green industry, high technology and infrastructure, as Hanoi seeks to attract investment in strategic sectors.

The Government leader made the suggestions while meeting with ACME Vice Chairman Sanjay Dhawan and founder and Chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao of GMR Group in New Delhi on the occasion of his attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral engagements in India. Read full story

– The Vietnam People's Navy (VPN) must take the lead in protecting national sovereignty over the country's sea and islands, while advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man said as he visited the VPN and inspected Submarine Brigade 189 at Cam Ranh Military Base in Khanh Hoa province on September 13.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man inspects the guard of honour of Submarine Brigade 189 at Cam Ranh Military Base, Naval Region 4, on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator praised the VPN and Submarine Brigade 189 for their achievements and contributions to national defence. He also called for stronger political and Party building, better training and combat readiness, stricter discipline, and improved living conditions for officers and soldiers, while strengthening defence diplomacy and ties with local authorities and people. Read full story

– NA President Tran Thanh Man attended a ceremony in Hanoi on September 12 marking the 50th anniversary of the development journey and honouring BRG Group and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) with prestigious titles and awards from the Party and and State.

At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, NA President Man presented the Labour Hero title to BRG Group Chairwoman and Standing Vice Chairwoman of SeABank’s Board of Directors Nguyen Thi Nga. He also presented the First-Class Labour Order to BRG Group and SeABank. Read full story./.

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