Politics

PM Le Minh Hung wraps up working trip to India

​The working trip reaffirmed Vietnam's foreign policy of proactive and active integration into the world, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. It also helped to strengthen ties with partners, broaden avenues for cooperation, and enhance Vietnam's role and standing at regional and global multilateral mechanisms.

A senior Indian official sees off PM Le Minh Hung (left) as the Vietnamese leader concludes the working trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities in India. (Photo: VNA)
A senior Indian official sees off PM Le Minh Hung (left) as the Vietnamese leader concludes the working trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities in India. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level delegation of Vietnam left New Delhi on the afternoon of September 13, concluding their successful working trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities in India from September 12 to 13 at the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi – Chair of BRICS 2026.

Indian officials seeing the delegation off at Indira Gandhi International Airport were Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa. On the Vietnamese side were Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh, Deputy Chief of Mission Tran Thanh Tung, Consul General in Mumbai Le Quang Bien, along with officials and staff from the Vietnamese Embassy in India.

During the trip, PM Hung held talks with host PM Narendra Modi, attended and delivered remarks at the 18th BRICS Summit as a representative of a BRICS partner country, met with leaders and heads of delegations from BRICS member and partner nations, and engaged with heads of several international organisations and leading Indian enterprises.

Also as part of the visit, PM Hung and his entourage laid flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in G20 Park, New Delhi, and met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in India.

During their talks, PMs Hung and Modi agreed to bolster result-oriented cooperation across various areas, thereby developing the Vietnam–India relationship in an increasingly effective, comprehensive, and substantive manner. Both sides expressed the determination to raise bilateral trade turnover to 25 billion USD, promote connectivity corridors between South Asia and Southeast Asia, and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit, PM Hung proposed three major directions, namely enhancing the resilience and self-reliance of economies; creating new, inclusive, and sustainable growth drivers; and promoting cooperation in science, technology, and innovation. He affirmed Vietnam's support for BRICS in strengthening coordination with multilateral mechanisms and playing an active role in fostering dialogue, cooperation, and the resolution of global challenges, all aimed at peace, stability, and sustainable, inclusive development.

At his meetings with leaders and heads of delegations from BRICS member states and partner nations, the Vietnamese leader discussed ways to advance bilateral relations, cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and coordination at multilateral forums. These meetings helped consolidate friendship, reinforce political trust, and expand the scope of cooperation between Vietnam and other countries, thereby affirming Vietnam's rising role and stature in international relations.

Talking to leaders of international organisations such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), PM Hung called on them to continue supporting Vietnam in its international economic integration, strategic infrastructure development, green transition, and efforts to enhance competitiveness. The international partners pledged to continue expanding partnerships with the country, helping to mobilise resources for sustainable development and enhance the country's stature and role in the regional and global economy.

During the meetings with leaders of major Indian corporations, PM Hung encouraged Indian enterprises to expand their investment and cooperation in Vietnam, particularly in such fields as clean energy, green industry, aviation infrastructure, high technology, and digital transformation. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions and support businesses possessing the necessary capabilities, technology, and long-term vision, thus promoting increasingly substantive and effective economic, trade, and investment links between the two countries.

The working trip by PM Hung and the high-level Vietnamese delegation reaffirmed the country's foreign policy of proactive and active integration into the world, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. It also helped to strengthen ties with partners, broaden avenues for cooperation, and enhance Vietnam's role and standing at regional and global multilateral mechanisms./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #India #BRICS #18th BRICS Summit India Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 18th BRICS Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung attends 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Vietnam's own development model centres on people, institutional reform, modern governance and science and technology, while ensuring harmony among economic growth, social equity and environmental protection, PM Hung said, affirming that Vietnam stands ready to work with BRICS in a spirit of responsibility, goodwill and substantive cooperation to create a peaceful, prosperous, sustainable and inclusive future for all countries and people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) receives President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Zou Jiayi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

AIIB President pledges continued support for Vietnam in infrastructure development

PM Hung noted that Vietnam is transforming its development model toward greater reliance on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, affirming that Vietnam wishes to strengthen its long-term partnership with the AIIB, particularly in strategic infrastructure development, green transition and climate change adaptation.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies as well as the Vietnamese community in New Delhi on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies, community in India

At a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in New Delhi on September 13, PM Hung said that officials and employees working overseas must firmly grasp the Party’s new mindset and policies on foreign affairs as well as overseas Vietnamese affairs, including the Politburo's Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese.

NA President Tran Thanh Man inspects the guard of honor of Submarine Brigade 189 at Cam Ranh Military Base, Naval Region 4. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man visits and works with Vietnam People's Navy

NA President Man urged naval officers and personnel to thoroughly grasp and fully understand the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws regarding military and national defence affairs, with a particular focus on the "Strategy for Protecting the Fatherland in the New Situation" and the "Strategy for Sustainable Development of Vietnam’s Marine Economy to 2030, with a Vision to 2045."

The gate of Vietnam Town in Thailand's Nakhon Phanom province (Photo: VNA)

Thai King and Queen’s Vietnam visit to deepen bilateral friendship: Official

The visit will provide strong momentum to translate leaders’ commitments into concrete outcomes. Vietnam and Thailand have agreed to step up cooperation and economic connectivity in a mutually complementary manner, with new breakthroughs and qualitative advances, striving to raise two-way trade to 25 billion USD from the current 22 billion USD in a balanced and sustainable direction.

Professor Pierre Journoud (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam - France ties enter “acceleration of history” period: French historian

The frequency of high-level visits does not tell the whole story, but at the very least it reflects clear trust at the highest leadership level, which can then spread to government agencies and other stakeholders in both countries. It also demonstrates unprecedented efforts to translate trust into concrete results, despite practical obstacles that remain, primarily in the cultural, economic and financial spheres.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) meets with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, in New Delhi on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets with Cuban FM

Vietnam always attaches importance to its special friendship with Cuba, closely follows the situation in the Caribbean island nation, shares difficulties and challenges with Cuba, and stands ready to provide support within its capacity, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi before their talks in New Delhi on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister holds talks with Indian counterpart

Vietnam and India are among the world's fastest-growing economies and have highly complementary strengths, with substantial untapped potential for cooperation. They expressed determination to step up measures to achieve the target of 25 billion USD in bilateral trade at an early date and facilitate market access for products from both countries, particularly pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, fisheries and livestock products.

Hélène Luc, French Honorary Senator and Honorary President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-France ties poised for deeper, more substantive cooperation

Vietnam-France relations are entering a new phase with opportunities to translate high-level orientations and agreements into concrete cooperation programmes while expanding bilateral ties in economy, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam lay a wreath at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in G20 Park in the Indian capital of New Delhi on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh stands prominently in the Diplomatic Enclave of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. It holds special political and diplomatic significance, reflecting the close ties between the leaders and people of the two countries, as well as India’s special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh in particular and Vietnam in general.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi on September 12 morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sets off for 18th BRICS Summit in India

Vietnam's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in India further reflects its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; and proactive, active, comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration.

Prof. Reena Marwah in the interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam can bring much to BRICS as partner country: Indian expert

Vietnam has demonstrated robust growth capacity, extensive integration and a foreign policy of independence. As a result, Vietnam can contribute to BRICS on multiple issues as a partner country, while BRICS members can draw lessons from Vietnam’s experience in development, integration and supply chain connectivity.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his wife, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are seen off by French officials at Orly Airport in Paris. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s top leader concludes official visit to France

Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s official visit reaffirmed Vietnam’s particular importance attached to its comprehensive strategic partnership with France. It also provided an opportunity to connect France’s strengths in science and technology, innovation and strategic technology sectors with Vietnam’s emerging development needs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with President of French Senate in Paris

The Vietnamese leader expected that the French National Assembly would soon complete the ratification of the European Union - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); and asked France to continue leveraging its role in the European Union to support stronger Vietnam-EU ties and tackle the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.