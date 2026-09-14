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Top leader orders substantive education reform

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for substantive reform in school governance, teaching staff, curricula, teaching and learning methods, examinations and assessment, while addressing a meeting on August 25 to review the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW.

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