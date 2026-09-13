Vietnam’s PMI stands at 53.3 points in August

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International arrivals to Vietnam rise by 14.4% in first eight months of 2026
In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam’s tourism sector continued to maintain its growth momentum, welcoming 15.9 million international visitors, up 14.4% year on year. This was the highest number of international arrivals recorded in the first eight months of a year in recent years.
Newly established businesses rise 7.7% in first eight months of 2026
Vietnam recorded nearly 138,100 newly registered businesses in the first eight months of 2026, with total registered capital reaching nearly 1.708 quadrillion VND (65.9 billion USD), up 7.7% in number of enterprises and 36.2% in registered capital year on year. The average registered capital per newly established business stood at 12.4 billion VND, a 26.4% increase from the same period last year.
Import-export turnover up 28.7%
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover reached a record high of 770.14 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, up 28.7% year on year. Exports rose 22.4%, while imports increased 35.3%.
Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, together with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, pays a state visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, are paying an official visit to the Republic of Korea at the invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse.
Ensuring essential conditions for education
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a strong shift from refining institutions and policies to effective implementation, ensuring adequate schools, classrooms and teachers while stressing that the ultimate goal of education is to nurture people, rather than pursue scores or qualifications.
Noi Bai Airport handles over 3,300 flights during National Day holiday
During the National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2, Noi Bai International Airport handled 3,336 take-offs and landings, up 14% year on year. Passenger traffic was estimated at 531,643, an increase of 22% from the same period last year.
Key tasks for the 2026–2027 school year
The Prime Minister has issued Directive No. 31/CT-TTg on key tasks for the 2026–2027 school year, calling for stronger innovation in education governance, a shift from “education management” to “education development governance”, and effective implementation of breakthrough measures to advance education and training.
Most-visited localities during National Day holiday
According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, during the five-day National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2, the country’s tourism sector welcomed and served around 6.5 million visitors, up 18% year-on-year.
Vietnam’s outstanding socio-economic achievements
Over the past eight decades, Vietnam has made remarkable socio-economic progress, with strong economic growth, rising incomes and major improvements in social welfare and quality of life.
The Party’s wise and clear-sighted leadership
In August 1945, under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese people rose up in a General Uprising, seizing power nationwide and ushering in a new era for the country. The victory of the August Revolution, the first great triumph of the Vietnamese people under the Party’s leadership, demonstrated the Party’s wisdom and leadership in charting the right revolutionary path.
Environmental protection and climate change response: Vision to 2045
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has signed Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. By 2045, Vietnam aims to ensure a clean and healthy living environment in harmony with nature, pursue sustainable development, establish a modern environmental governance system, and adapt effectively to climate change.
Environmental protection and climate change response: Targets for 2030
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has signed Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, setting a 2030 target of strengthening environmental governance, climate change response and disaster prevention and control to better protect people’s lives, health, property and livelihoods.
Party’s viewpoints on environmental protection, climate change response (part 2)
General Secretary and State President To Lam has signed Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, stressing that environmental protection and climate change response must be central to development decisions and serve as a foundation for green transition, stronger growth quality, productivity, competitiveness and sustainable economic development.
Party’s viewpoints on environmental protection, climate change response (part 1)
General Secretary and State President To Lam has signed Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, stressing that environmental protection and climate change response must be central to development decisions and serve as a foundation for green transition, stronger growth quality, productivity, competitiveness and sustainable economic development.
Retail sales, consumer services up over 13% in January-July
In the first seven months of 2026, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated at 4.56 quadrillion VND (approximately 174.7 billion USD), up 13.1% year on year, indicating continued growth in the service sector.
Vietnam rolls out child protection programme for 2026–2030
Vietnam has rolled out a national programme for 2026–2030 aimed at strengthening child protection and preventing and reducing child labour in violation of the law.
Hai Phong tops 2025 FTA Index
The port city of Hai phong topped the 2025 FTA Index with 35.62 out of 40 points, ranking first among Vietnam’s 34 provinces and cities and the only locality rated “Very Good”. The city also led the country in access to information and legal compliance, topping 16 component indicators.
Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strenghthen friendship, cooperation
The ongoing visit to Vietnam by President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi from August 23 to 26 at the invitation of President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man is expected to help further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Member of the Political Bureau and Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu pays an official visit to Singapore and co-chairs the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue between the CPV and the People’s Action Party of Singapore from August 24–25.