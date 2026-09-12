Hanoi handicrafts reach 89 international markets

​Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s handicraft products have been exported to 89 countries and territories, with key traditional markets including the US, the European Union (EU), Japan, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, mainland China, and Hong Kong (China).

Major export products include rattan and bamboo products, sedge and wickerware, fine wooden furniture and handicrafts, ceramics, lacquerware and textiles. Many craft village products feature diverse designs and good quality, gradually enhancing their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

Hanoi currently has 337 recognised craft villages, traditional craft establishments and traditional craft villages across 126 communes and wards. The villages produce a wide range of goods, from garments, ceramics, textiles, embroidery, rattan and bamboo products, wooden furniture and mechanical products to processed agricultural and food products.

The 337 craft villages are estimated to generate more than 25 trillion VND (996.45 million USD) in annual revenue on average. Among them, Bat Trang ceramic village earns 2-3 trillion VND; Son Dong wood carving village nearly 700 billion VND; and Kim Lan ceramic village 500-700 billion VND.

The craft villages currently provide regular employment for more than 250,000 workers. The average monthly income of a worker stands at 7-8 million VND, while workers in some craft villages, such as Bat Trang and Hong Van, earn around 180 million VND per year./.