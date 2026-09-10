Honda Vietnam sees motorcycle sales rise, car sales plunge

Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam (HVN) recorded an 8.4% year-on-year increase in motorcycle sales in August 2026, while automobile sales plunged 56%, highlighting a sharp divergence in the performance of its two main business segments.

According to the company’s business results released on September 9, HVN sold 166,721 motorcycles in August, up 8.4% from the same month last year.

During the first five months of its 2026-2027 fiscal year, from April through August, the company sold 862,105 motorcycles, down 0.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In addition to domestic sales, HVN exported 18,188 completely built motorcycles to various markets during the period, underscoring Vietnam’s role as an important production base for Honda in the region.

The company’s automobile business, however, posted a sharp decline. Retail sales totaled just 1,001 vehicles in August, down 56% year on year.

For the first five months of the 2026-2027 fiscal year, HVN sold 8,832 automobiles, a 12% decrease from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The August figures marked a significantly steeper decline than the 12% drop recorded for the first five months of the fiscal year, pointing to a sharp weakening in the company’s automobile sales momentum during the month.

The results highlight the contrasting performance of HVN’s two core businesses. While motorcycle sales continued to account for the bulk of the company’s sales and posted solid year-on-year growth in August, automobile sales fell by more than half.

HVN currently operates both motorcycle and automobile businesses in Vietnam. Motorcycles remain by far its larger business, with the company holding about 86% of the domestic motorcycle market.

The growth in motorcycle sales in August provided some support for HVN’s overall business performance, while its automobile segment faces the challenge of rebuilding sales momentum in the remaining months of the fiscal year./.​