Business

Finance Ministry, AFD exchange 48.6 million USD financial cooperation deals

An AFD-funded project in Dien Bien province aims to improve the management and efficient use of water resources and strengthen water regulation between river basins, helping secure water supplies for production and daily life while improving resilience to drought, erosion, flooding and climate change.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of cooperation documents and agreements between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of cooperation documents and agreements between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and the French Development Agency (AFD) have exchanged two financial cooperation agreements worth more than 41 million EUR (48.6 million USD) to support an integrated water resources management project in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

The agreements were exchanged at the Élysée Palace in Paris in the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Ministry of Finance said.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and AFD Chief Executive Officer Christophe Lecourtier exchanged the agreements, comprising an AFD loan and a grant from the WARM Fund, which is managed by AFD.

The project on integrated water resources management for livelihoods, climate change adaptation and socio-economic development will be implemented in Tuan Giao, Dien Bien province.

The Dien Bien provincial People’s Committee will serve as the project’s managing authority, while the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment will be the project owner.

The agreements include a 39.828 million EUR (46.8 million USD) loan and a 1.5 million EUR (1.8 million USD) non-refundable grant.

The project proposal was approved by the Prime Minister in August 2024. Its investment policy was subsequently approved by the Dien Bien provincial People’s Council, while the project itself was approved by the provincial People’s Committee.

Under the approved plan, the project has a total investment of nearly 1.39 trillion VND (52.8 million USD), including 39.83 million EUR in AFD financing, 1.5 million EUR in non-refundable aid and 312.52 billion VND (11.9 million USD) in counterpart funding.

The project aims to improve the management and efficient use of water resources and strengthen water regulation between river basins, helping secure water supplies for production and daily life while improving resilience to drought, erosion, flooding and climate change.

Once completed, it is expected to provide a stable water supply for about 35,000 people and 21,000 hectares of agricultural land in Tuan Giao.

The project will also upgrade irrigation infrastructure and water regulation networks, supporting agricultural production, expanding areas devoted to perennial industrial crops and contributing to environmental protection./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Finance Ministry #AFD #financial cooperation
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

AFD, Lang Son move to fast-track climate resilience project

The climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure project in Lang Son consists of two main components, focusing on sustainable infrastructure and environmental improvement; and technical assistance and capacity building, with AFD experts expected to train project management officials and local agencies in disaster response and climate adaptation.

See more

The working session between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (photo: moit.gov.vn)

Vietnamese minister proposes EAEU open market to Vietnamese goods

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung asked the EAEU to consider removing several obstacles to bilateral trade, with a focus on eliminating the threshold safeguard measure on Vietnamese textile and garment products and opening the Russian market further to Vietnamese fishery products.

Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee hands over investment policy approval for Moscow House project in Hanoi to the Moscow authorities. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi, Russian localities step up cooperation in urban railways, technology

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang and the delegation held talks with Moscow authorities to review implementation of the 2025-2027 cooperation programme and discuss key priorities for the new period, including urban transport, science and technology, digital transformation, trade and investment, and cultural exchanges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai (fourth from right) and others attend the seventh Veracruz International Energy Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico strengthen energy, port cooperation

A number of Mexican state Veracruz businesses expressed their wish to organise a delegation to Vietnam to gain first-hand insights into the market, seek partners and explore investment and business opportunities, initially focusing on trade, energy, agriculture and tourism.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, Guangxi seek collaboration in logistics, supply chains

Chinese investors now back 35 projects in Can Tho with registered capital of nearly 1.2 billion USD. In the first seven months of 2026, Can Tho’s exports to China hit 77.5 million USD, while imports stood at 64.7 million USD. Key exports included rice, seafood, farm produce, processed agricultural products and apparel while main imports comprised agricultural chemicals, veterinary medicines, fertilisers, chemicals, fabrics and other materials and inputs.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia move to boost financial cooperation

On bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, Tuan said two-way trade hit 3.24 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026, up 12% from a year earlier. Vietnam’s exports to Russia totaled 1.33 billion USD, while imports amounted to 1.91 billion USD.