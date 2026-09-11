Politics

Top Vietnamese leader visits French atomic commission, Thales R&D hub

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called for deeper cooperation with France to raise the localisation rate of core technologies in Vietnam’s new-generation Earth observation satellite scheme, as well as for doctoral and supervised master’s training courses to cultivate a generation of Vietnamese scientists able to master quantum technologies.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds a working session with the CEA. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds a working session with the CEA. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam visited the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and witnessed the exchange of cooperation deals on September 11 (local time).

The stop was part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

A CEA leader briefed the Vietnamese delegation on core technologies where France holds an edge. The CEA is a top French and global research, development and innovation hub, combining advanced scientific and technological achievements with highly skilled workforce, particularly in such strategically important fields as nuclear energy, semiconductors, quantum technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

General Secretary and President Lam said developing science-technology and innovation is no longer optional for Vietnam but imperative to its goal of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045. This is also in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science-technology, innovation and national digital transformation. Nuclear energy, semiconductors, aerospace and quantum technology are designated top-priority strategic technology fields.

vnanet-f.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam witnesses the exchange of a cooperation deal. (Photo: VNA)

As Vietnam resumes its national nuclear power programme, including the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant and nuclear science and technology research centre projects, he suggested the CEA should accompany Vietnam in workforce training, nuclear regulatory capacity and joint research on reactor safety, and expand cooperation into nuclear medicine.

In his view, technology transfer cooperation should be accelerated so that Vietnam can gradually master core technologies and link research with actual production, rather than focusing solely on processing and assembly. He also called for deeper cooperation to raise the localisation rate of core technologies in Vietnam’s new-generation Earth observation satellite scheme, as well as for doctoral and supervised master’s training courses to cultivate a generation of Vietnamese scientists able to master quantum technologies.

The same day, the top Vietnamese leader visited and held a working session with a technology research centre of Thales Group in the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster, and toured a cleanroom laboratory researching semiconductors and advanced materials.

A Thales Group leader said as a leading international technology group with more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries, it is investing in and supplying avionics equipment, developing telecommunications satellite systems and providing cybersecurity and digital technology solutions, with a focus on data security, digital identity management and cybersecurity protection for government agencies, banks and major enterprises. Thales has operated in Vietnam since 1994 in air traffic management, telecommunications and cybersecurity.

Its key research areas include advanced hardware and components, quantum technology, AI and intelligent software to support human decision-making in crises, as well as safe autonomous systems.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader witnessed the signing and handover of a cooperation agreement between Thales Group and Vietnam’s Gtel Group to drive cooperation in AI, quantum technology and cybersecurity in Vietnam./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #International Space Summit #artificial intelligence France Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with representatives of the Vietnamese community in France. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with embassy’s staff, representatives of Vietnamese community in France

The top leader acknowledged and highly appreciated the pioneering and active role played by Vietnamese associations, particularly the Vietnamese Association in France, in strengthening community solidarity and cohesion, promoting Vietnamese culture, maintaining Vietnamese-language teaching and learning among younger generations, and making practical contributions to national development.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Ulaanbaatar on September 11, concluding their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

NA President Tran Thanh Man concludes official visit to Mongolia

Seeing off the delegation at Chinggis Khaan International Airport were Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan; Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa; Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh; and embassy officials and staff.

Hon Khoai Island cluster in Ca Mau province – a key economic connection point for the Mekong Delta region (Photo: VNA)

Resolution opens up development space, creates new momentum for regional growth

Resolution No. 27 on regional development and the organisation of national development space in the new period places regional development as a means of organising national growth and a tool for reorganising development space, allocating resources and enhancing competitiveness. This takes on particular significance following the restructuring of administrative units, as the expanded scale of many localities creates better conditions for integrating urban, industrial, agricultural, maritime, border-gate and logistics spaces.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, together with Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse, present gifts to children performing on horseback at the Chingisiin Khaanii Khuree complex on September 11. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA President invited to experience Mongolian traditional culture

NA President Man, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation attended a mini Naadam Festival, which recreated Mongolia's largest and oldest traditional festival and a source of pride for the Mongolian people. The Naadam Festival was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Chairman of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies Nguyen Xuan Thang and a delegation of the council attend a meeting co-chaired by Zhao Yide, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shaanxi provincial Committee, and Liu Haixing, member of the CPC Central Committee and head of its International Department. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen theory exchanges

Drawing on China's development experience and Vietnam's 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), the two Parties share profound similarities in remaining steadfast in their revolutionary ideals, consistently starting from objective realities, placing the people at the centre, and continuously pursuing innovation and creativity.

Giulio Chinappi, an Italian political analyst from the Centre for Mediterranean Eurasia Studies (CeSEM) (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visits to Russia, France highlight Vietnam’s breakthrough development vision: expert

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Italy, Giulio Chinappi, an Italian political analyst from the Centre for Mediterranean Eurasia Studies (CeSEM) said the state visit to Russia came at a special time as the two countries look towards more than 75 years of diplomatic relations. This trip successfully linked the solid legacy of traditional friendship with a modern foreign policy vision directly serving Vietnam’s future development needs.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) and French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin exchange an agreement on cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen defence cooperation

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said Vietnam-France defence ties have continued to grow, with cooperation expanding in various areas, including high-level delegation exchanges; the deputy-minister-level strategic dialogue and defence cooperation mechanism; military medicine; education and training; search and rescue; UN peacekeeping operations; maritime cooperation; and defence industry.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore deeper sectoral cooperation to meet development needs in the new context.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron meet with the press on September 10 in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader, French President meet press ahead of talks in Paris

Vietnam and France need to make full use of their respective strengths, capitalise on their complementary advantages, elevate strategic areas of cooperation to a higher level, and establish new frameworks for bilateral cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam suggested.