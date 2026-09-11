Vietnamese NA President invited to experience Mongolian traditional culture

Ulaanbaatar (VNA) – Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 11 invited Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse to experience traditional Mongolian cultural activities at the Chingisiin Khaanii Khuree complex.



NA President Man, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation attended a mini Naadam Festival, which recreated Mongolia's largest and oldest traditional festival and a source of pride for the Mongolian people. The Naadam Festival was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. They also experienced traditional Mongolian cultural and sporting activities and enjoyed local dishes in traditional Mongolian yurts.



Chairman Byambatsogt said the activities on the steppe were intended to introduce President Man, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation to the distinctive features of Mongolia's nomadic culture and people's way of life.



He said Mongolia is ready to facilitate investment by Vietnamese businesses in Mongolia in such areas as leather, wool, beef and goat meat production for export to third countries. The country also seeks to expand tourism cooperation and increase air connectivity, amid growing interest among Mongolians in travelling to Vietnam.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man tries his hand at archery. (Photo: VNA)

NA President Man expressed his appreciation for the warm sentiments and cordial hospitality extended to the Vietnamese delegation by Chairman Byambatsogt and his spouse, the Mongolian parliament, relevant agencies and people.



He said Mongolia and its people had left the Vietnamese delegation with strong impressions of a beautiful and hospitable country during the past three days. The activities on the steppe were particularly meaningful, giving delegation members a deeper understanding of Mongolian culture and people's lives.



The top Vietnamese legislator affirmed that the programmes and activities during the visit were practical and meaningful, helping strengthen friendship, people-to-people bonds and mutual understanding while further enhancing ties between the senior leaders of Vietnam and Mongolia./.