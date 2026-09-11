Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Prime Minister

Paris (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held a meeting with French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris on September 10, during which the two leaders expressed their delight at the substantive development of bilateral relations, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated France on its socio-economic development achievements and highly valued the country’s role and initiatives in addressing global challenges. Briefing the French Prime Minister on Vietnam’s development vision towards its 2030 and 2045 goals, he affirmed that France is one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in Europe, and expressed his wish that the two sides maximise their complementary strengths to deepen the new cooperation framework.

Prime Minister Lecornu stressed that General Secretary and President Lam’s visit holds important significance, not only continuing the positive development of the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership but also creating fresh momentum for bilateral ties.

Impressed by Vietnam’s growing self-reliance and international stature, the French Prime Minister affirmed that France always considers Vietnam an important partner in its strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. France is Vietnam’s gateway to the European Union (EU), while Vietnam is France’s gateway to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he said.

Regarding key orientations, the two leaders agreed to actively exchange all-level delegations, soon establish new cooperation mechanisms commensurate with the level of bilateral ties, and effectively implement the Vietnam-France Action Plan for 2026-2028. They concurred to continue strengthening cooperation in defence and security, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and in preventing and combating organised transnational crime, among other areas.

The two sides also agreed to continue effectively implementing and capitalising on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), with a view to further increasing bilateral trade in a balanced direction by further opening their markets to products in which each side has strengths.

General Secretary and President Lam said there remain considerable untapped potential for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. With strong determination from both sides, there is ample room for further breakthroughs, elevating economic and trade cooperation to a level commensurate with the Vietnam-France comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

​PM Lecornu said that during General Secretary and President Lam’s visit, many documents, agreements and projects have been negotiated, and they are expected to be signed on this occasion, reflecting the sound relations between the two countries. He added that the French Government, ministries and sectors wish to engage in specific exchanges with their Vietnamese counterparts.

Highlighting the huge room for further cooperation, the two sides agreed to focus resources on promoting key and iconic projects in areas where France has strengths and Vietnam has strategic demands, such as aerospace, strategic transport infrastructure, clean energy and critical minerals.

The leaders agreed to further deepen traditional cooperation in culture, education and training, healthcare and local-to-local ties, while further promoting the new cooperation pillars in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The French side highly valued the development of Vietnam’s industrial sector, which now accounts for 37% of GDP, and expressed its desire to participate in projects in Vietnam, including those in energy, strategic infrastructure and minerals. The European nation also wishes to support Vietnam in developing the international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

General Secretary and President To Lam welcomed France’s goodwill in financial cooperation, railway development, and science and technology.

Regarding aerospace cooperation, the leader welcomed the French President’s initiative to organise the International Space Summit, noting that the two countries have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in satellite exploitation and operation, which should be further promoted.

General Secretary and President To Lam took the occasion to call on France to voice its support for the EC’s removal of its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood exports for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Showing his support for the Vietnamese leader’s proposals regarding cooperation with the EU, the French PM affirmed that France would speak up in support of Vietnam’s efforts to have the IUU “yellow card” lifted and to be removed from the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

Regarding international issues, the two sides shared a common vision of upholding multilateralism and settling conflicts by peaceful measures on the basis of the UN Charter and international law; and respecting and resolving disputes in the East Sea through peaceful measures in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two sides pledged to continue closely coordinating and supporting each other at the United Nations, UNESCO, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), and within the ASEAN-EU framework.

General Secretary and President Lam called on the French government to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in France to settle their lives, integrate into society, and further serve as a strong bridge of friendship between the two countries./.

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