Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation based on dialogue, trust

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam-France relations are built on sincere dialogue, mutual respect and trust, providing a strong foundation for the two countries to expand cooperation in defence, security, economy, energy, maritime affairs and undersea infrastructure protection, according to Michel Criaud, a member of the French National Assembly’s Defence Committee.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Paris during the official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Criaud expressed his honour at serving as chairman of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group at the French National Assembly and highlighted the close ties between the two countries. He said the relationship was rooted in history but, more importantly, had been strengthened through sincere dialogue, mutual respect and forward-looking cooperation. The two countries have built solid ties in areas including economy, higher education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.



Looking ahead following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Criaud said both countries understood the value of peace, providing a basis for further dialogue and cooperation in defence, security, as well as economic and financial affairs.



In defence and security, he highlighted potential cooperation in enhancing defence capabilities, ensuring freedom of navigation, cybersecurity and protecting undersea infrastructure, particularly submarine cables. With a coastline of about 3,200km, Vietnam has significant demand for ensuring maritime security, he noted.



Geopolitical developments, together with rapid advances in technology and defence equipment, have further underscored the need for closer cooperation, he said, affirming that Vietnam is a trusted partner of France.



Following a recent visit to Vietnam and meetings with Vietnamese agencies, he said he had seen a shared desire to deepen bilateral cooperation. France aims to double its exports to Vietnam over the next 10 years. He also praised Vietnam’s rapid transition towards electricity use and efforts to gradually reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.



Criaud also stressed the important role of people-to-people ties in fostering trust-based relations and said the two sides should continue strengthening these connections.



Defence industry, particularly in the maritime sector, is another area with considerable potential, he said. Maritime transport plays a vital role in the movement of goods, making security in Vietnam’s eastern waters important, he noted.



France has expertise in seabed-related activities, including ensuring the safety of submarine cable systems. This is an area where the two sides could explore greater cooperation, he stated.



Beyond defence and security, he pointed to other promising fields such as renewable energy, nuclear power, climate change response, Francophone cooperation, the marine economy and offshore wind power. He particularly identified the marine and underwater economies as drivers of growth. In the fisheries sector, the two countries could strengthen cooperation in industry organisation, train fishermen in appropriate fishing methods, improve the management of fishing grounds, and enhance expertise in maritime law and the capacity of coast guard forces.



He also touched on the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood, saying France could share its experience and provide training in fishing-ground management, improve understanding of maritime law, and strengthen coast guard capacity.

For undersea infrastructure, Criaud suggested that Vietnam study France’s experience, including Alcatel’s use of specialised vessels to install submarine cables, and explore cooperation in specialised equipment, cable-laying vessels and submarine cable systems.



On the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), he stressed its importance in strengthening investment protection and providing investors with the necessary safeguards.



The French National Assembly is expected to consider EVIPA in the coming period, he said, noting that several EU member states, including Lithuania, Romania and Sweden, have already ratified the agreement.



The EVIPA atification would help strengthen investment protection and create more favourable conditions for investment and economic cooperation between Vietnam, France and the wider EU, he concluded./.

VNA