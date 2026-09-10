Politics

Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation based on dialogue, trust

The Vietnam-France relationship is rooted in history but, more importantly, has been strengthened through sincere dialogue, mutual respect and forward-looking cooperation. The two countries have built solid ties in areas including economy, higher education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Michel Criaud, a member of the French National Assembly’s Defence Committee. (Photo: VNA)
Michel Criaud, a member of the French National Assembly’s Defence Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam-France relations are built on sincere dialogue, mutual respect and trust, providing a strong foundation for the two countries to expand cooperation in defence, security, economy, energy, maritime affairs and undersea infrastructure protection, according to Michel Criaud, a member of the French National Assembly’s Defence Committee.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Paris during the official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Criaud expressed his honour at serving as chairman of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group at the French National Assembly and highlighted the close ties between the two countries. He said the relationship was rooted in history but, more importantly, had been strengthened through sincere dialogue, mutual respect and forward-looking cooperation. The two countries have built solid ties in areas including economy, higher education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Looking ahead following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Criaud said both countries understood the value of peace, providing a basis for further dialogue and cooperation in defence, security, as well as economic and financial affairs.

In defence and security, he highlighted potential cooperation in enhancing defence capabilities, ensuring freedom of navigation, cybersecurity and protecting undersea infrastructure, particularly submarine cables. With a coastline of about 3,200km, Vietnam has significant demand for ensuring maritime security, he noted.

Geopolitical developments, together with rapid advances in technology and defence equipment, have further underscored the need for closer cooperation, he said, affirming that Vietnam is a trusted partner of France.

Following a recent visit to Vietnam and meetings with Vietnamese agencies, he said he had seen a shared desire to deepen bilateral cooperation. France aims to double its exports to Vietnam over the next 10 years. He also praised Vietnam’s rapid transition towards electricity use and efforts to gradually reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

Criaud also stressed the important role of people-to-people ties in fostering trust-based relations and said the two sides should continue strengthening these connections.

Defence industry, particularly in the maritime sector, is another area with considerable potential, he said. Maritime transport plays a vital role in the movement of goods, making security in Vietnam’s eastern waters important, he noted.

France has expertise in seabed-related activities, including ensuring the safety of submarine cable systems. This is an area where the two sides could explore greater cooperation, he stated.

Beyond defence and security, he pointed to other promising fields such as renewable energy, nuclear power, climate change response, Francophone cooperation, the marine economy and offshore wind power. He particularly identified the marine and underwater economies as drivers of growth. In the fisheries sector, the two countries could strengthen cooperation in industry organisation, train fishermen in appropriate fishing methods, improve the management of fishing grounds, and enhance expertise in maritime law and the capacity of coast guard forces.

He also touched on the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood, saying France could share its experience and provide training in fishing-ground management, improve understanding of maritime law, and strengthen coast guard capacity.
For undersea infrastructure, Criaud suggested that Vietnam study France’s experience, including Alcatel’s use of specialised vessels to install submarine cables, and explore cooperation in specialised equipment, cable-laying vessels and submarine cable systems.

On the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), he stressed its importance in strengthening investment protection and providing investors with the necessary safeguards.

The French National Assembly is expected to consider EVIPA in the coming period, he said, noting that several EU member states, including Lithuania, Romania and Sweden, have already ratified the agreement.

The EVIPA atification would help strengthen investment protection and create more favourable conditions for investment and economic cooperation between Vietnam, France and the wider EU, he concluded./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Vietnam-France #National Assembly #Michel Criaud
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Antoine Pouillieute, who served as French Ambassador to Vietnam from 2001 to 2004 (Photo published by VNA)

Trust to take Vietnam-France relations further: Former ambassador

The Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership should continue to be nurtured on the foundations of mutual trust, respect for each country’s identity and a shared responsibility to promote dialogue between Southeast Asia and Europe. These foundations will enable bilateral ties to develop in a substantive, sustainable and forward-looking manner.

See more

NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa at their meeting in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group leader

Building on the past gains and common perceptions reached by leaders of both countries and their legislatures, NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed that the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group remains a friendship bridge and drive substantive cooperation between the two parliaments.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt at their talks in Ulaanbaatar on September 10, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary cooperation

The two leaders concurred in enhancing the role of the two legislatures in supporting efforts to promote substantive and effective connectivity between the two economies, commensurate with each country's potential.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt at the MoU signing ceremony in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Mongolian legislatures sign MoU on cooperation

Under the MoU between the Vietnamese and Mongolian parliaments, the two sides agreed to foster legislative cooperation, contributing to effectively realising orientations and agreements reached by leaders and driving the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

☀️ Morning digest on September 10

☀️ Morning digest on September 10

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NA President Tran Thanh Man's visit to Inter-Level School No. 14 named after President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar, and the see-off ceremony for the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 20th ASIAD are among news highlights on September 9 evening.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes role as BRICS’ partner: ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh said Vietnam’s consistent participation in BRICS activities at a high level since becoming a partner country in June 2025 demonstrates the importance it attaches to the cooperation mechanism.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the joint press conference in Moscow on September 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia issue joint statement on further strengthening ties in new period

In the statement, Vietnam and Russia clarified concrete measures to bolster their cooperation in specific fields, including political and diplomatic affairs, defence and security, economy and trade, fuel and energy, transport, industry and agriculture, science – technology, education – training, health care, and people-to-people exchanges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries at the forum in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader suggests turning sci-tech cooperation into new pillar of Vietnam–Russia ties

The top leader expressed his belief that building on the traditional friendship, high political trust, Russia’s scientific and technological capabilities, and Vietnam’s strong determination to innovate and develop, cooperation in science, technology and innovation can fully become a new driving force, a new pillar and a new symbol of bilateral relations in the 21st century.

NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, are welcomed by Vietnamese embassy staff and community representatives in Ulaanbaatar on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Vietnamese community members in Mongolia

NA President Tran Thanh Man acknowledged the difficulties facing Vietnamese people in Mongolia, particularly the harsh climate, and expressed his hope that the community will further uphold solidarity and mutual support while settling down their lives, doing business, studying and integrating into the host society.

The signing ceremony of an MoU on cooperation for 2026–2030 between Laos’ Champasak province and Vietnam’s An Giang province on September 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen locality-to-locality cooperation

Over the past five years, despite the impact of global economic volatility, An Giang and Champasak have maintained regular exchanges of delegations at all levels while closely coordinating in trade promotion, business connection and human resources development.