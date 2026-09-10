Politics

NA President meets Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group leader

Building on the past gains and common perceptions reached by leaders of both countries and their legislatures, NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed that the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group remains a friendship bridge and drive substantive cooperation between the two parliaments.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa at their meeting in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa at their meeting in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Ulaanbaatar (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 morning (local time).

NA President Man said he is honoured to be the first foreign guest to pay an official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the State Great Hural Sandag Byambatsogt, shortly before the Mongolian parliament’s key autumn session.

Citing the recent development gains attained by the Mongolian State, legislature and people, he attributed them partly to contributions by the country’s parliamentarians and the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group. He praised Bayarmaa and group members for backing joint work between the two legislatures and the Vietnam–Mongolia friendship and cooperation.

The top Vietnamese legislator believed that the Mongolia–Vietnam and Vietnam–Mongolia parliamentary friendship groups will help promote mutual visits, parliamentarians' exchanges, as well as meetings on the sidelines of international and regional parliamentary conferences, thus contributing to mutual understanding, political trust and friendship among the countries' lawmakers and citizens.

Building on the past gains and common perceptions reached by leaders of both countries and their legislatures, he proposed that Bayarmaa and her group remain a friendship bridge and drive substantive cooperation between the two parliaments.

He called for more exchanges at all levels and more interactions among parliamentarians' groups, specialised committees, young and female lawmakers, saying that such visits must be practical, effective, produce concrete results and drive visible change.

The guest asked both parliamentary friendship groups to keep studying and advising the two legislatures on cooperation in promising areas, while fostering coordination between judicial and law enforcement agencies.

Praising Mongolia’s open parliament platform, which has been integrated into the national digital platform “E-Mongolia” and supporting the goal of an open, transparent, people-centred parliament, he proposed continued close coordination and more experience-sharing in legislation and oversight in the digital economy, innovation, green agriculture, food security, climate change response and sustainable development.

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The meeting between NA President Tran Thanh Man and the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

He wished that the two groups will actively uphold their role as a bridge for business connectivity and economic exchanges; further step up people-to-people, cultural, sport and tourism ties; further spread each country’s image, potential and strengths; and support cooperation among localities, friendship organisations and legislative research institutes of the two countries.

Bayarmaa, in reply, expressed her belief that the NA President's visit will open up new cooperation avenues, enrich the substance of the Vietnam–Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership and sustain the traditional friendship built over more than seven decades.

She said collaboration between the two legislatures plays a particularly important role in the broader bilateral relationship, helping deliver cooperation agreements substantively and effectively.

Agreeing that the parliamentary friendship groups link the two legislatures and contribute to all-round bilateral cooperation, Bayarmaa said Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group members will keep supporting the goals and orientations agreed by senior leaders, thererby making practical contributions to Vietnam–Mongolia ties.

Bayarmaa said she wants to expand student and young lawmaker exchanges to uphold their role in preserving and advancing the traditional Vietnam–Mongolia friendship./.​

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