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Vietnam–Russia partnership achieves substantive, comprehensive progress: leaders

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly addressed the press following their talks in Moscow on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).

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