Business

Vietnam, Mexico strengthen energy, port cooperation

A number of Mexican state Veracruz businesses expressed their wish to organise a delegation to Vietnam to gain first-hand insights into the market, seek partners and explore investment and business opportunities, initially focusing on trade, energy, agriculture and tourism.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai (fourth from right) and others attend the seventh Veracruz International Energy Congress. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai (fourth from right) and others attend the seventh Veracruz International Energy Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico led by Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai paid a working visit to Veracruz state and attended the seventh Veracruz International Energy Congress on September 7-9.

During the visit, Hai held working sessions with Ernesto Pérez Astorga, head of the Veracruz Economic Development and Ports Authority, and Carlos Andrés Morales Mar, Director General of AEEnergia Veracruz (AEV).

He also attended and addressed a dialogue with the local business community and met with businesses interested in the Vietnamese market, according to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Mexico.

At the meetings, the ambassador briefed on Vietnam's notable socio-economic development achievements and proposed expanding cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Veracruz in areas where both sides have strengths, including trade, investment, supply chain connectivity, logistics, ports, energy, industry, agriculture, science-technology, culture and tourism.

For his part, Astorga spoke highly of Vietnam's development achievements and agreed with the ambassador's proposals. He said the Veracruz authorities would consider developing a specific cooperation programme with Vietnam based on the strengths, needs and similarities of the two sides in economic and trade development.

At the dialogue with the Vietnamese Embassy delegation, a number of Veracruz businesses expressed their wish to organise a delegation to Vietnam to gain first-hand insights into the market, seek partners and explore investment and business opportunities, initially focusing on trade, energy, agriculture and tourism.

The Veracruz International Energy Congress is an annual event organised by the Veracruz government in coordination with the AEV and Mexico's Ministry of Energy (SENER). It brings together Mexican regulatory agencies, national energy corporations such as Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), domestic and foreign private businesses, and leading experts to discuss policies, investment opportunities and new technologies.

The visit came as Vietnam and Mexico are seeking to expand economic and trade relations. Strengthening connections with localities with advantages in ports, energy and industry such as Veracruz could open up new opportunities for businesses of the two countries, particularly in areas related to supply chains, logistics and trade./.

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