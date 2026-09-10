Top leader of Vietnam arrives in Paris for official visit to France, International Space Summit

Dr. Gildas Tréguier, Secretary-General of the France-Vietnam Health Federation (FSFV), said the visit comes as Vietnam is opening further to the world and entering a new stage of development, creating greater demand for experience sharing and closer cooperation with international partners, including France. After nearly 40 years of involvement in medical cooperation programmes with Vietnam, he said bilateral ties have been built not only through major events and government-level agreements, but also through the contributions of generations of people.