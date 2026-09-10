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Top leader of Vietnam arrives in Paris for official visit to France, International Space Summit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Paris early in the morning of September 10 (local time), beginning an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

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Vietnam's fresh fruits sold at a supermarket in France. Bilateral trade reached 6.3 billion USD in 2025, up 16.4% year on year, and hit 3.66 billion USD in the first six months of 2026, representing a sharp increase of 26.4% compared with the same period last year. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–France ties poised for new phase of strategic cooperation

With a solid foundation of cooperation and trust built over half a century, underpinned by the highest-level cooperation framework, the official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit by General Secretary and President To Lam will be a success, helping to further deepen bilateral ties.

Gildas Tréguier, Secretary-General of the France-Vietnam Health Federation (Photo published by VNA)

‘Small bricks’ help strengthen Vietnam-France ties

Dr. Gildas Tréguier, Secretary-General of the France-Vietnam Health Federation (FSFV), said the visit comes as Vietnam is opening further to the world and entering a new stage of development, creating greater demand for experience sharing and closer cooperation with international partners, including France. After nearly 40 years of involvement in medical cooperation programmes with Vietnam, he said bilateral ties have been built not only through major events and government-level agreements, but also through the contributions of generations of people.

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Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the opening of a Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography in Moscow on September 8, during their State visit to Russia.

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

As part of his State visit to the Russian Federation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow at noon on September 8 (local time).

Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time).

Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on September 7.

Vietnamese NA President holds talks with RoK counterpart

Vietnamese NA President holds talks with RoK counterpart

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong-sik held talks in Seoul on September 7, agreeing on measures to deepen the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic ties, science and technology, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.