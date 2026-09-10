Politics

NA President meets Mongolian Prime Minister

The Vietnamese National Assembly stands ready to remove institutional barriers and obstacles to facilitate Vietnam-Mongolia economic and trade cooperation, said National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Ulaanbaatar (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with Mongolian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Mongolian People’s Party Nyam-Osor Uchral in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 as part of his official visit to Mongolia.

Welcoming NA President Man and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their official visit, PM Nyam-Osor Uchral spoke highly of the significance of the visit in promoting the development of the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

He congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic development achievements and expressed his belief that the country will achieve its strategic goals of becoming a developing country with a modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral pose for a group photo with delegates (Photo: VNA)

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s identification of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green growth as new growth drivers in its new development phase, the host affirmed that Vietnam always holds a top-priority position in Mongolia’s foreign policy toward the region. He expressed his wish for the Mongolia-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership to be further strengthened and developed across all fields.

NA President Man spoke highly of the achievements recorded by the Mongolian Government and people in recent years, particularly the successful implementation of the “Government Action Programme for the 2024-2028 term” and the “Four Liberations - Four Pathways to Freedom” initiative.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the extensive, comprehensive and substantive development of Vietnam-Mongolia relations, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s State visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

They agreed to continue strengthening political trust and maintaining regular high-level and all-level contacts through flexible forms; further expand cooperation in diplomacy, defence and security; and step up practical and mutually beneficial cooperation to generate breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment ties.

The two sides will work to soon organise the 20th meeting of the Vietnam-Mongolia Intergovernmental Committee to agree on new measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation, striving to raise bilateral trade to 200 million USD at an early date, and promote cooperation in science and technology, tourism, digital transformation, renewable energy and green energy.

Noting the significant potential for further development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, Vietnam’s top legislator proposed that Mongolia facilitate increased imports of Vietnamese agricultural products; accelerate the finalisation and signing of a new agreement on investment promotion and protection; and step up research, development and improvement of common investment policies and legal frameworks in areas of potential cooperation between the two countries.

He also called for encouraging businesses from both countries to invest in industrial parks, form joint ventures to develop warehouse infrastructure and logistics centres, and promptly exchange information to address difficulties in transportation and logistics, while ensuring a favourable legal framework and conditions for sustainable cooperation for investors and businesses from both sides.

The Vietnamese National Assembly stands ready to remove institutional barriers and obstacles to facilitate Vietnam-Mongolia economic and trade cooperation, he stressed.

Strongly agreeing with NA President Man’s proposals, PM Nyam-Osor Uchral said the two sides should make greater efforts to bring economic and trade cooperation in line with their political relations and potential.

He called for expanded tourism cooperation and the maintenance of regular direct air services between the two countries, noting that many Mongolians are keen to travel to Vietnam.

He welcomed Vietnamese investors interested in exploring investment and business opportunities in Mongolia and encouraged Vietnamese businesses to partner with Mongolian companies to produce agricultural products for export.

The PM pledged to create favourable conditions to support Vietnamese businesses participating in renewable energy projects in Mongolia. He also proposed studying and promoting negotiations on a trilateral transport mechanism among Vietnam, Mongolia and China to make cooperation in transport and logistics more effective and substantive./.

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