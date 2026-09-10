Politics

Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Ho Chi Minh Monument in France

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam recalled the late leader’s years abroad seeking a path to national liberation and thanked the French people for their support during his years in France. He called Montreau Park a “red address” and sacred return site with deep historical meaning for Vietnamese visitors to France.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil. (Photo published by VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil. (Photo published by VNA)

Paris (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil on the morning of September 10.

​They observed a minute of silence to honour Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam’s beloved late leader.

​In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam recalled the late leader’s years abroad seeking a path to national liberation and thanked the French people for their support during his years in France. He called Montreau Park a “red address” and sacred return site with deep historical meaning for Vietnamese visitors to France.

​He noted that his visit is especially significant as it coincides with the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s first arrival in France (1911-2026). During his years in France, President Ho Chi Minh tirelessly laid a solid foundation for the friendship between Vietnam and France.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, left) visits tHo Chi Minh Space at the Museum of Living History in Montreau Park (Photo published by VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his sincere thanks to the Mayor, authorities and people of Montreuil for treating the Ho Chi Minh Space as an integral part of the city’s cultural heritage and preserving it. He said he is confident Montreuil would remain a reliable partner and work closely with Vietnam to keep the site a symbol of Vietnam-France friendship.

​Montreuil Mayor Patrice Bessac said the city and Vietnamese people have long been bound by profound friendship and solidarity, and President Ho Chi Minh is inseparable from Montreuil’s history.

​Bessac said Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary life was closely tied to France. The history of struggle, solidarity and friendship between the two peoples is a source of pride for Montreuil and will always be cherished. He hoped bilateral ties and cooperation with Montreuil would grow and open new potential.

​On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam visited the Ho Chi Minh Space at the Museum of Living History in Montreau Park and signed the museum’s golden book. He wrote that he sincerely thanks Montreuil authorities and residents for their continued efforts to preserve the space, calling it a practical and meaningful contribution to preserving part of Vietnam’s history in France so future generations can learn about President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy and the special Vietnam-France relationship.

​He hoped that the affection and close ties between Montreuil and Vietnam would continue to grow, contributing to the Vietnam-France friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both peoples, and for peace and development, he added./.

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