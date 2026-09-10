☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt in Ulaanbaatar on September 10, during which the two sides agreed on orientations for strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation in the coming period.



Discussing orientations for parliamentary cooperation in the coming period, the two leaders agreed to continue increasing high-level and all-level exchanges between the two legislatures, while coordinating to comprehensively and effectively implement the new cooperation agreement between the two parliaments and another between their offices signed during the visit. Read full story



– President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two legislatures in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 morning (local time), immediately after their talks.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt at the MoU signing ceremony in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

They also witnessed the signing of a MoU on cooperation between the two legislatures’ offices. Read full story



– President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 morning (local time).



Citing the recent development gains attained by the Mongolian State, legislature and people, he attributed them partly to contributions by the country’s parliamentarians and the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group. He praised Bayarmaa and group members for backing joint work between the two legislatures and the Vietnam–Mongolia friendship and cooperation. Read full story



– Vietnam’s hiring outlook is set to strengthen significantly in the fourth quarter of 2026, with 52% of surveyed businesses expecting to increase their workforce, up 8 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.



Conducted from July 1 to July 31, the survey collected responses from nearly 40,000 businesses across 42 countries and territories. In Vietnam, among 285 businesses surveyed, 52% expected to increase hiring in Q4, 16% planned to reduce hiring, while 32% intended to maintain their current workforce levels. Read full story



– Vietnam spent more than 4 billion USD importing meat, meat products and fishery products in the first eight months of 2026, with meat imports rising 26.3% year on year, according to the Customs Department.

A consumer buys meat at a supermarket. (Photo: VNA)

Imports of meat and meat products reached more than 1.918 billion USD during the January–August period, up 26.3% from the same period last year, while fishery imports stood at 2.13 billion USD, down slightly by 1%. Read full story



– Vietnam will launch nationwide screening for five groups of school-related diseases and health conditions among students from preschool through high school from 2028, including overweight and obesity, refractive errors, spinal curvature, oral diseases and mental health disorders.



Student health checkups will be conducted in accordance with regulations issued by the Ministry of Health, with implementation beginning in 2026. The results will enable relevant agencies and units to monitor students’ health and provide appropriate healthcare services. Read full story



– The Government has set a target of attracting 45-50 million international visitors and earning 80-90 billion USD in tourism revenue by 2030, under an action programme to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.



By 2030, tourism is expected to directly contribute 10-12% of GDP, and Vietnam strives to rank among the top three countries in Southeast Asia in terms of tourism scale and growth rate. Read full story./.