Politics

Deputy PM works with Mongolian counterpart

The two sides noted that Vietnam-Mongolia relations have seen substantial progress across a variety of fields, particularly since the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has a working session with Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Jadamba Enkhbayar in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has a working session with Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Jadamba Enkhbayar in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Ulaanbaatar (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung held a working session with Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Jadamba Enkhbayar in Ulaanbaatar on September 10, within the framework of National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to Mongolia from September 9-11.

The Deputy PM shared his delight in visiting Mongolia and congratulated its government and people on their recent achievements. He emphasised that Vietnam values its longstanding friendship with Mongolia and looks forward to working together to strengthen bilateral ties in a sustainable way, matching the potential and cooperation needs of both sides.

The two sides noted that Vietnam-Mongolia relations have seen substantial progress across a variety of fields, particularly since the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

Looking ahead, the two officials agreed to promote all-level delegation exchanges and boost cooperation in economy, trade, investment and transport, raising two-way trade to a new level. The two have also agreed to organise the 20th meeting of the Vietnam-Mongolia Intergovernmental Committee at an early date.

They also agreed to complete negotiations and procedures to sign a new agreement on investment promotion and protection, effectively implement signed agreements, and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese and Mongolian communities living and working in each other’s countries.

Enkhbayar suggested Vietnam facilitate access for Mongolian goods, particularly livestock products, to the Vietnamese market and help promote Mongolian products in Southeast Asian markets. He also proposed strengthening cooperation in emerging areas such as innovation, digital transformation, e-government, human resources training, cybersecurity and climate change response.

Welcoming the proposals, Dung urged the Mongolian side to continue facilitating Vietnamese businesses’ market research, investment and operations in the country. He encouraged businesses of the two nations to invest in industrial parks and jointly develop warehousing infrastructure, logistics centres and cold-storage facilities at key transport hubs to ensure the proper preservation of goods.

He also called for favourable conditions for goods transport between the two countries and closer coordination to accelerate negotiations on a trilateral Vietnam-China-Mongolia transport mechanism in the time to come.

The Mongolian official said NA President Man’s visit would create fresh momentum and bring substantive progress to the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries. He expressed his confidence that bilateral ties would be consolidated to develop and grow together./.

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