Condolences over former Hong Kong Chief Executive’s passing

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on September 10 sent a message of condolences to John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), China, over the death of Tung Chee-hwa, former Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former Chief Executive of the HKSAR./.
Vietnam promotes investment opportunities at 11th Belt & Road Summit in Hong Kong
The 11th Belt & Road Summit provides a practical opportunity to promote Vietnam’s investment environment and support Vietnamese businesses seeking investment opportunities in Hong Kong.