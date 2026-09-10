Politics

Thai King, Queen’s state visit to Vietnam to open new chapter in bilateral ties: Ambassador

The visit is particularly significant as it takes place in 2026, when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, one year after their ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida marks a new milestone in the fruitful friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past 50 years, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung has said.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok ahead of the visit, Ambassador Hung noted that this will be the first state visit to Vietnam by a Thai King and Queen since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976.

The visit is particularly significant as it takes place in 2026, when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, one year after their ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The new framework has provided a foundation for more effective cooperation, reflected in a series of high-level exchanges this year, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to Thailand on May 27-29, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s visit to Vietnam on June 8-9, and President of the National Assembly and Chairman of the House of Representatives Sophon Zaram’s visit on August 5-7.

The frequency and high level of exchanges demonstrate the importance both sides attach to the relationship, as well as mutual understanding, political trust and determination to develop the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Hung said.

Like General Secretary and President Lam’s official visit to Thailand in May, the upcoming Thai King and Queen's visit carries symbolic significance, reaffirming commitment of the both sides' leaders to advancing bilateral ties. The sound political foundation and mutual trust will create favourable conditions for the two countries, businesses and peoples to expand cooperation across fields, he added.

Regarding trade cooperation, the two sides are likely to achieve their target of 25 billion USD in bilateral trade this year, a basis for higher targets of 30 billion USD or even 50 billion USD in the future. Thailand is also among Vietnam’s leading foreign investors. Hung said Vietnam welcomes Thai businesses to invest in line with its new foreign investment strategy, particularly in high-tech sectors.

The ambassador highlighted significant potential in culture and people-to-people exchanges, noting that the two countries share historical and cultural similarities while maintaining their distinctive identities. Both attach importance to sustainable development, creating opportunities to share experience and cooperate in addressing common challenges.

Projects carried out by the Thai Royal Family in Vietnam in education, community development and social welfare are vivid examples of people-centred cooperation, Hung said, expressing his hope that the visit will help expand effective cooperation models and bring the benefits of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership closer to the people.

He said the visit is expected to open a new chapter in bilateral relations over the next 50 years.

If the past 50 years have been a journey of building trust, enhancing mutual understanding and gradually upgrading bilateral ties, the next 50 years should be a period of fully realising the potential of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with increasingly stronger connectivity and trust, he said.

At the regional level, Vietnam and Thailand are active and responsible ASEAN members, sharing interests and views on maintaining a united, resilient ASEAN with the central role in the regional architecture. Therefore, he expects that the Vietnam-Thailand relationship will become one of the important driving forces promoting ASEAN solidarity and cooperation, especially in responding to emerging challenges and promoting regional connectivity.

He also voiced his hope that the two countries will make greater contributions to a peaceful, stable, resilient and sustainably developing ASEAN and Southeast Asia, where countries cooperate, develop together and share the benefits of peace./.

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