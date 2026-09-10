Politics

Vietnam, France seek new impetus for comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from September 9-12 demonstrates the close ties the two countries have built and maintained, according to Dr. Sophie Boisseau du Rocher, a member of the Asie21 research group and former researcher at the Centre for Asian Studies of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

SCAVI Hue, a wholly French-invested company owned by Financière B’Lao, specialises in manufacturing underwear, sportswear and protective clothing at Phong Dien Industrial Park in Hue. (Photo: VNA)
SCAVI Hue, a wholly French-invested company owned by Financière B’Lao, specialises in manufacturing underwear, sportswear and protective clothing at Phong Dien Industrial Park in Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam is emerging as a stabilising force in Southeast Asia, while similarities in foreign policy approaches of Vietnam and France are creating opportunities for the two countries to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in defence, aerospace, high technology, economy and innovation.

The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from September 9-12 demonstrates the close ties the two countries have built and maintained, according to Dr. Sophie Boisseau du Rocher, a member of the Asie21 research group and former researcher at the Centre for Asian Studies of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris, the expert said that although Vietnam-France relations had experienced periods of tension and misunderstanding, the two countries have increasingly come to understand each other, make better use of their respective strengths and build common ground for deeper bilateral ties amid a rapidly changing geopolitical environment.

This foundation has been strengthened through numerous cooperation networks and contacts in a wide range of areas, including defence and security. Since France released its Indo-Pacific Defence Strategy in May 2019, Paris has developed a number of strong partnerships in the region, with cooperation with Vietnam seen as a “natural choice”, she said.

Vietnam’s geostrategic position, active neutrality and flexible foreign policy have also attracted France’s attention as global power balances shift. At the same time, Vietnam is pursuing a multilateral foreign policy and seeking to become a connectivity hub in a new Asia.

France has particular advantages in this process, Sophie said, noting that no other European country has a similar level of trust with Vietnam or shares such close diplomatic approaches with the Southeast Asian country.

She noted that the top Vietnamese leader’s current trip follows his visit in October 2024 and comes after French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Vietnam in May 2025, during which Macron sought to give fresh momentum to France’s Indo-Pacific strategy and reaffirmed France’s role as a force for “peace and balance”.

According to the expert, Vietnam is important to Paris as France continues to value close ties with countries with which it has historical links. More importantly, Vietnam occupies a distinctive position in Asia.

Sophie highlighted the country’s economic achievements since it embarked on the Doi Moi (Renewal) process 40 years ago, turning Vietnam into one of Southeast Asia’s leading economic drivers. Vietnam is also seeking to play a more substantive role in ASEAN, she said.

She described Vietnam as a genuine stabilising force in Southeast Asia and potentially a model for avoiding the middle-income trap. With Vietnam targeting a position as ASEAN’s second-largest economy after Indonesia, its achievements represent a “very tangible miracle” that French businesses are eager to engage with more deeply.

Turning to bilateral ties, Sophie said the upgrade of Vietnam-France relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on October 7, 2024 sent a strong and clear signal. France was the first European country to establish such a framework with Vietnam, 11 years after the two countries established their Strategic Partnership in 2013.

The two countries share important interests, including maintaining stability in the East Sea, ensuring an open maritime space based on respect for international law, and promoting multilateralism to diversify partnerships. Vietnam and France complement each other in these areas and should continue to build on their strengths, she said.

Following the adoption of the action plan to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2025, the priority now is to deepen and give concrete substance to the plan, creating a foundation for practical and long-term cooperation that could even serve as a regional model, the expert said.

Sophie noted that both sides are seeking to deepen the partnership, with Vietnam showing a clear determination to do so. General Secretary and President Lam’s visit provides an opportunity for France to put forward concrete proposals in areas such as defence and aerospace.

Paris can also build on policy similarities with Vietnam to help strengthen the latter’s strategic autonomy, she said. Civilian nuclear energy, aviation, space and high technology are expected to be among the key areas for discussion.

Looking ahead, Sophie said there is considerable room for cooperation between Vietnam and France. Beyond the mega-projects that are of particular interest to France, the two countries still have much to do to harness the potential of small and medium-sized enterprises, local authorities and universities.

She said the two countries also need to make better use of existing cooperation networks and provide sufficient resources for them to develop promising projects.

Sophie said diplomacy also needs to be leveraged more effectively to bring Europe and Southeast Asia closer together. Implementing projects of global significance could not only help Vietnam and France play a pioneering role, but also have a direct impact on bilateral relations./.

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