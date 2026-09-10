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New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation, held a working session with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on September 9 to discuss new directions for bilateral cooperation in science and education.

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Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).

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Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

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Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

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