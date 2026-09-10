Vietnam, France seek to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed at a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on September 10.

The meeting took place within the framework of the official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

Trung thanked the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for its close and effective coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies in preparations for the visit, contributing to its success. He also spoke highly of the warm and respectful reception accorded by the French side to General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage.

Building on major orientations for Vietnam-France cooperation, the officials agreed that their foreign ministries should strengthen their coordinating role and actively urge other ministries and sectors to effectively implement commitments and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders, particularly the Joint Statement and the Vietnam-France Action Plan for 2026-2028, creating tangible progress in priority areas of cooperation.

Trung took the occasion to invite the French minister to visit Vietnam at a convenient time to continue discussions on concrete measures to promote bilateral relations and strengthen coordination between the two ministries.

The officials also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared concern, including the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and the East Sea. They agreed on the importance of promoting multilateral cooperation and respecting international law./.

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