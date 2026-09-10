Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

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New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education
Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation, held a working session with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on September 9 to discuss new directions for bilateral cooperation in science and education.
Top leader of Vietnam arrives in Paris for official visit to France, International Space Summit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Paris early in the morning of September 10 (local time), beginning an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Vietnam–Russia partnership achieves substantive, comprehensive progress: leaders
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly addressed the press following their talks in Moscow on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).
Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).
Top leader of Vietnam honoured with Lev Tolstoy Int’l Peace Prize
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam was honoured with the 2026 Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize at a ceremony held at the Kremlin in Moscow on the evening of September 9 (local time).
Vietnam receives advanced Russian technology in epidemiology
The launch of the new infectious disease prevention and control laboratory further translates the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia into practical scientific cooperation.
Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.
Top leader suggests turning sci-tech cooperation into new pillar of Vietnam - Russia ties
Party General Secretary and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam–Russia science and technology forum on connecting strategic technologies in Moscow on September 9.
Top leader meets with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko in Moscow on September 8 (local time).
Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia
Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the relationship one of its top priorities in implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said top leader To Lam.
Culture fosters Vietnam-Republic of Korea ties
Culture is an important bridge for strengthening mutual understanding and ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.
Top Vietnamese legislator meets leaders of major Korean conglomerates
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with leaders of major Republic of Korea conglomerates investing in Vietnam during his official visit to the country on September 8.
Vietnam, Republic of Korea strengthen parliamentary ties
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met with Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Moon Jin Seok in Seoul on September 8.
Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the opening of a Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography in Moscow on September 8, during their State visit to Russia.
Top Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Moscow
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam laid wreaths at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on September 8, part of his state visit to Russia.
PM calls for affordable medicines, reliable medical supplies
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has directed the health sector to resolve supply bottlenecks and establish transparent mechanisms that ensure an adequate supply of medicines and medical equipment at reasonable prices.
Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation
As part of his State visit to the Russian Federation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow at noon on September 8 (local time).
Vietnam's top leader meets Russian veterans, friendship association representatives
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with a delegation of the Russian War Veterans Association and the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time), part of his state visit to Russia.
Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time).
Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister
Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on September 7.