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Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 10 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

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Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (right) and Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt (left) at the official welcome ceremony on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Spouses of Vietnamese, Mongolian top legislators hold meeting

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, had a meeting with Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt, in Ulaanbaatar on September 10.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa at their meeting in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group leader

Building on the past gains and common perceptions reached by leaders of both countries and their legislatures, NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed that the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group remains a friendship bridge and drive substantive cooperation between the two parliaments.

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Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation, held a working session with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on September 9 to discuss new directions for bilateral cooperation in science and education.

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the opening of a Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography in Moscow on September 8, during their State visit to Russia.

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

As part of his State visit to the Russian Federation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow at noon on September 8 (local time).