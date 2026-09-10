Politics

Vietnam's top leader meets important partners’ leaders on sidelines of International Space Summit

General Secretary and President To Lam met with leaders of Serbia, the Republic of the Congo, Bulgaria, Finland, Luxembourg and the European Commission on September 10 on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris to advance cooperation with key partners.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on September 10 on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris, France (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on September 10 on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris, France (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with leaders of Serbia, the Republic of the Congo, Bulgaria, Finland and Luxembourg, and the President of the European Commission (EC), on September 10 on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris, France, seeking to advance cooperation with these important partners.

Meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the top Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship with Serbia, and highly values Serbia’s participation in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

He congratulated Serbia on its socio-economic development and international integration achievements, including the international support for its hosting of EXPO 2027 in Belgrade. He invited the Serbian President to pay an official visit to Vietnam to further promote bilateral ties.

President Vucic, for his part, thanked Vietnam’s leaders and people for their support for Serbia, agreed on strengthening the traditional friendship and accepted the invitation, saying he would arrange the visit as soon as possible.

vnanet_bulgaria.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left ) and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Georgiev Radev (Photo: VNA)

In his meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Georgiev Radev, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, proposing enhancing regular delegation exchanges at all levels.

He thanked Bulgaria’s leaders and people for supporting the Vietnamese community to stably reside and do long-term business in the country.

PM Radev welcomed the General Secretary and President's proposal on maintaining high-level meetings to discuss issues and elevate the bilateral ties.

vnanet_congo.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left ) meets ongolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso (centre) on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris, France (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, the Vietnamese leader noted positive developments in the bilateral relations, particularly trade cooperation. He invited N’Guesso to visit Vietnam.

The Congolese leader accepted the invitation with pleasure and affirmed his readiness to support Vietnamese businesses in cooperation and investment in the Republic of the Congo, expressing his wish to maintain close coordination with Vietnam at multilateral forums. He said his country stands ready to serve as a bridge between Vietnam and African countries, and the African Union.

During his discussion with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, General Secretary and President Lam highlighted the development of the Vietnam-Finland Strategic Partnership since its establishment in October 2025, and called for stronger cooperation in trade, science and technology, energy, satellites, cybersecurity, wastewater treatment and green infrastructure.

Stubb agreed that the two sides are actively taking concrete steps to implement the outcomes of the Vietnamese leader’s 2025 visit to Finland. He proposed continued mutual support for important positions at the United Nations and other international organisations.

Meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, General Secretary and President Lam shared Vietnam’s development visions and targets through 2030 and 2045, stressing that science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green growth are key drivers. He called for Luxembourg’s continued support for Vietnam, particularly in developing a international financial centre (IFC) and green finance partnerships.

PM Frieden spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements and growing role in the region and the world, expressing Finland's readiness to share experience and connect knowledge and resources in green finance and international financial centre development.

vnanet_eu.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left ) meets EC President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris, France (Photo: VNA)

Talking to EC President Ursula von der Leyen, the Vietnamese leader affirmed Vietnam’s high regard for its relations with the European Union, describing the bloc as a leading partner of Vietnam across areas, particularly in science, technology and innovation. He called for closer coordination to address shared concerns and implement concrete commitments and projects that deliver substantive results.

The EC President, for her part, praised Vietnam’s active contribution to joint efforts to shape peaceful, safe, sustainable and fair space governance for the common benefit of humanity. She also recognised important and substantive progress in bilateral ties since the two sides upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #To Lam #important partners #International Space Summit #Vietnam #EC #Serbia #the Republic of the Congo #Bulgaria #Finland
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and delegates attend the International Space Summit in Paris, France, on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader proposes space network for development and resilience at International Space Summit

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam highly valued French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to organise the International Space Summit, which provides an opportunity for countries to exchange views and help shape a new vision in which the development of capabilities goes hand in hand with responsibility, and national interests are aligned with the common interests of the international community.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on September 10 (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (right) and Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt (left) at the official welcome ceremony on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Spouses of Vietnamese, Mongolian top legislators hold meeting

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, had a meeting with Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt, in Ulaanbaatar on September 10.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has a working session with Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Jadamba Enkhbayar in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM works with Mongolian counterpart

The two sides noted that Vietnam-Mongolia relations have seen substantial progress across a variety of fields, particularly since the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

SCAVI Hue, a wholly French-invested company owned by Financière B’Lao, specialises in manufacturing underwear, sportswear and protective clothing at Phong Dien Industrial Park in Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek new impetus for comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from September 9-12 demonstrates the close ties the two countries have built and maintained, according to Dr. Sophie Boisseau du Rocher, a member of the Asie21 research group and former researcher at the Centre for Asian Studies of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil. (Photo published by VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Ho Chi Minh Monument in France

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam recalled the late leader’s years abroad seeking a path to national liberation and thanked the French people for their support during his years in France. He called Montreau Park a “red address” and sacred return site with deep historical meaning for Vietnamese visitors to France.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Mongolian Prime Minister

The Vietnamese National Assembly stands ready to remove institutional barriers and obstacles to facilitate Vietnam-Mongolia economic and trade cooperation, said National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

NA President Tran Thanh Man's activities during his official visit to Mongolia, Vietnam spending over 4 billion USD on meat and fishery imports in eight months, and the Government targeting 45-50 million international visitors by 2030 are among news highlights on September 10.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa at their meeting in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group leader

Building on the past gains and common perceptions reached by leaders of both countries and their legislatures, NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed that the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group remains a friendship bridge and drive substantive cooperation between the two parliaments.

Michel Criaud, a member of the French National Assembly’s Defence Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation based on dialogue, trust

The Vietnam-France relationship is rooted in history but, more importantly, has been strengthened through sincere dialogue, mutual respect and forward-looking cooperation. The two countries have built solid ties in areas including economy, higher education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt at their talks in Ulaanbaatar on September 10, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary cooperation

The two leaders concurred in enhancing the role of the two legislatures in supporting efforts to promote substantive and effective connectivity between the two economies, commensurate with each country's potential.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt at the MoU signing ceremony in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Mongolian legislatures sign MoU on cooperation

Under the MoU between the Vietnamese and Mongolian parliaments, the two sides agreed to foster legislative cooperation, contributing to effectively realising orientations and agreements reached by leaders and driving the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

Antoine Pouillieute, who served as French Ambassador to Vietnam from 2001 to 2004 (Photo published by VNA)

Trust to take Vietnam-France relations further: Former ambassador

The Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership should continue to be nurtured on the foundations of mutual trust, respect for each country’s identity and a shared responsibility to promote dialogue between Southeast Asia and Europe. These foundations will enable bilateral ties to develop in a substantive, sustainable and forward-looking manner.