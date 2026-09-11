France hands over archival documents on President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnam

Paris (VNA) – Deputy Chief of Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Vo Thanh Hung received archives on President Ho Chi Minh handed over by the French National Archives of Overseas under the auspices of the French Ministry of Culture in coordination with the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on September 10.

The event were organised within the framework of the official visit to France by General Secretary of the CPV Central Commitee and President To Lam.

These documents are intended for research, preservation, and display at the Communist Party of Vietnam Museum, which is under construction.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Hung thanked the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and relevant organisations for preserving and returning these historically valuable documents to Vietnam. He emphasised the special significance of this event, which coincides with the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's first arrival in France.

According to him, these archives constitute a valuable historical source, bearing witness to the links between Vietnam’s revolutionary history and the progressive movements in France, as well as France's special position in the late Vietnamese leader's revolutionary journey.

Hung voiced his belief that these documents will help enrich the resources for research, preservation, and presentation at the Communist Party of Vietnam Museum, as well as the shared historical memory of the two peoples.

He proposed that archives and museums in both countries strengthen their exchange of expertise, particularly in the digitisation, use, and promotion of documents relating to President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's revolutionary history, and Vietnam–France relations.

Director of France's National Archives of Overseas Romain Joulia welcomed the handover, emphasising the importance of preserving, studying, and sharing historical archives to help the public and younger generations gain a fuller understanding of the significant periods in the history of bilateral relations.

He considered this handover a testament to the spirit of cooperation and trust between the two sides and expressed his readiness to promote exchanges between archives, research institutions, and museums in the two countries, particularly regarding the use, digitisation, and introduction of documents related to Vietnam and bilateral relations./