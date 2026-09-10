Culture - Sports

Photo contest highlights Da Nang through international eyes

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the contest’s organising committee, said the competition aims to showcase diverse perspectives from the foreign community, diplomatic missions, international organisations, press agencies, professional and amateur photographers, and visitors.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Ánh
Delegates at the launch ceremony of the photography contest “Global Eyes on Da Nang” at APEC Park on September 10 (Photo: VNA.)
Delegates at the launch ceremony of the photography contest “Global Eyes on Da Nang” at APEC Park on September 10 (Photo: VNA.)

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang officially launched the photography contest “Global Eyes on Da Nang” at APEC Park on September 10, inviting people from around the world to capture the central coastal city from their own perspectives.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the contest’s organising committee, said the competition aims to showcase diverse perspectives from the foreign community, diplomatic missions, international organisations, press agencies, professional and amateur photographers, and visitors.

Through photographic moments captured from different viewpoints, the organisers hope to present a diverse and dynamic image of Da Nang, she said.

The contest focuses on four main themes: heritage and natural destinations; the rhythm of city life; cultural interaction and the imprint of international integration; and a liveable city through fresh perspectives.

Through the competition, the city aims to strengthen friendship, people-to-people diplomacy, and ties between the local authorities and residents of Da Nang and the international community.

It will also provide an opportunity for the locality to build a valuable image database with artistic and communications value, supporting tourism promotion, investment promotion, international cooperation and external information activities.

Outstanding entries will be selected by the organising committee for display at a contest exhibition and for inclusion in a photo book themed “Da Nang – Telling the World”. The photo book is to be used in external relations and international cooperation activities and to introduce the city to international partners and friends.

At the launch ceremony, Mori Takero, Consul General of Japan in Da Nang, expressed confidence that the contest would achieve success and help spread the beauty of Da Nang to a wider international audience.

According to the organising board, the contest is open to Vietnamese and foreign citizens of all ages, including professional and amateur photographers, journalists, international visitors who have travelled to Da Nang, overseas Vietnamese, and foreigners living, studying or working in Vietnam.

Announced in late August, the contest will accept entries until October 20. Participants should submit their entries to danang.protocol@gmail.com, together with their personal information, the title of the work, and a brief description.

Following the submission period, the organising committee will judge the entries and select outstanding works for exhibition and prizes, with the award ceremony expected to take place in late November./.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Ánh
VNA
#VNHP #Da Nang #photography contest #people-to-people diplomacy Da Nang
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