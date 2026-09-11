Culture - Sports

Friendly football tournament held in Slovakia to mark Vietnam’s National Day

The Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese Association in Slovakia staged a friendly football tournament at Pekná Cesta Stadium to celebrate Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), with four teams representing the Vietnamese community across Slovakia.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang (second, right) in a group photo with members of football teams (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang (second, right) in a group photo with members of football teams (Photo: VNA)

Bratislava (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese Association in Slovakia staged a friendly football tournament at Pekná Cesta Stadium to celebrate Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), with four teams representing the Vietnamese community across Slovakia.

FC Viet Bratislava, FC Hai Phong SK, FC Dam Me Levice and FC AE Zilina competed in a round-robin format.

After six matches, FC Viet Bratislava won the championship with seven points from two wins and one draw. FC Hai Phong SK finished second with four points, while FC Dam Me Levice and FC AE Zilina shared third place with three and one point, respectively.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang said the event offered teams a chance to compete and, more importantly, provided a venue for Vietnamese associations, organisations, football teams and community members living, studying and working in Slovakia to meet, connect and exchange.

The tournament took place as Vietnam-Slovakia ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in friendship and cooperation. Such sporting exchanges help foster people-to-people ties and further deepen bilateral friendship./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #FC Viet Bratislava #Vietnam-Slovakia ties #Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia #Vietnam’s National Day #friendly football tournament Slovakia Vietnam
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