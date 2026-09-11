NA President Tran Thanh Man concludes official visit to Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Ulaanbaatar on the afternoon of September 11 (local time), concluding their official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the State Great Hural Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.



Seeing off the delegation at Chinggis Khaan International Airport were Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan; Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa; Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh; and embassy officials and staff.



During the visit, NA President Man held a meeting with Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral and talks with Chairman of the State Great Hural Sandag Byambatsogt. At the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, and agreed to maintain delegation exchanges and effectively implement commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, particularly the Joint Statement on establishing the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.



The two sides agreed to further enhance the role of the legislative bodies in promoting economic connectivity and creating a favourable legal framework for their governments and business communities to expand cooperation. They set a target of raising bilateral trade to 200 million USD at an early date, expanding markets for each country’s key products, promoting the signing of a new agreement on investment promotion and protection, and strengthening cooperation in investment promotion, transport connectivity, logistics, tourism, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.



NA President Man underscored the determination to develop economic and trade cooperation in line with the sound political ties between the two countries, affirming that the Vietnamese NA stands ready to remove institutional and other barriers to facilitate Vietnam-Mongolia collaboration.



On the occasion, the two top legislators signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two legislatures and witnessed the signing of another MoU between their offices.



In Ulaanbaatar, NA President Man also received Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa, visited the Inter-level School No. 14 named after President Ho Chi Minh, and met with Vietnamese embassy officials and the Vietnamese community in Mongolia.



With substantive activities, the official visit successfully strengthened political trust and deepened ties between the two legislative bodies. It also contributed to translating major orientations of the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership into concrete cooperation programmes, helping the traditional friendship grow in depth, effectiveness and sustainability./.

VNA