Vietnam seeks deeper integration into global semiconductor value chains

Hanoi (VNA) – For Vietnam, developing specialised semiconductor chips is considered a suitable approach to capitalise on its strengths and gradually secure a deeper position in global semiconductor value chains.



The issue was discussed at a seminar held in Hanoi on September 10, which brought together experts and leading domestic and foreign semiconductor companies, including Geleximco and Qualcomm.



Great opportunities, but no small challenges



Addressing the seminar, Nguyen Anh Tuan, Director of the National Centre for Pilot Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Support under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said that amid increasingly intense global technological competition, the semiconductor industry is not only a high-value-added economic sector but also a foundation for technological self-reliance, national security and economic competitiveness.



Vietnam has clearly identified this direction. The Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as strategic breakthroughs and calls for gradual mastery of semiconductor technologies. Decision No. 1018/QD-TTg on the Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Development Strategy to 2030 with a vision to 2050 adopts the formula C = SET + 1 (C stands for Chip, S for Specialised, E for Electronics, and T for Talent). Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg further identifies semiconductor chip technology and specialised chip products as strategic technologies and products to be prioritised.



According to Tuan, achieving this goal requires Vietnam to overcome barriers related to technology, markets, investment capital and the ecosystem. Developing specialised semiconductor chips is therefore considered a suitable direction for capitalising on Vietnam's strengths and gradually participating more deeply in global semiconductor value chains.



Despite the significant opportunities, Tuan noted that the gap between a chip design and a commercially viable product remains substantial. The first major challenge is the high cost of research and development. Even tape-out can cost millions of US dollars and carries a significant risk of technical failure.



Another challenge lies in the production chain. Vietnam does not yet have a complete ecosystem spanning design, fabrication, packaging, testing and quality certification. Companies with small orders find it difficult to access international packaging and testing services at reasonable costs.



A particularly difficult issue is that companies are reluctant to invest without a first customer, while customers are unwilling to order a chip before it has been tested and proven in real-world applications. This vicious cycle leaves many projects at the research stage without reaching commercialisation.



The supply of highly skilled human resources, including chip-design specialists, testing engineers, materials experts and packaging specialists, also remains insufficient compared with the industry's growth.



Policies must help create market



To remove these barriers, participants said the most important solution was to build a comprehensive ecosystem rather than support individual businesses in isolation.



Under the Ministry of Science and Technology's orientation, a list of around 20 groups of specialised chips to be prioritised for State orders is expected to be issued, focusing on AI, edge computing, next-generation telecommunications, sensors, IoT, power electronics and hardware security. The list will provide clear market signals for businesses to orient their research and investment.



The State will also develop a comprehensive support programme covering research, design, pilot production, testing and measurement through to commercialisation. Instead of focusing solely on research funding, the new approach aims to share risks with businesses during the initial stages while managing support based on specific technical outcomes.



Another breakthrough solution is to use public investment projects, national digital transformation programmes and key infrastructure projects as “first customers” for Vietnamese-made chips. This would help businesses overcome the most difficult stage of commercialisation while ensuring compliance with stringent quality standards.



At the same time, developing standards, testing laboratories, certification mechanisms and reliability assessment systems will provide a foundation for Vietnamese products to compete both domestically and internationally.



Participants stressed that no country can achieve complete self-reliance across the entire global semiconductor value chain. What matters is mastering critical stages such as system architecture, design, verification and testing data, while retaining the ability to choose partners within the supply chain.



An Chen, Qualcomm's Vice President of Technology, Research and Development, said the company is expanding its R&D centres in Vietnam to address the intersection of AI, semiconductors, software and systems engineering. Rather than focusing solely on outsourcing, Qualcomm aims to work with Vietnam to develop human resources capable of mastering the end-to-end integrated circuit design process.



Meanwhile, Geleximco is working to complete procedures for a chip manufacturing plant in the northern province of Hung Yen, which is expected to break ground in this November and bring commercial products to market in early 2028. The group has pledged to prioritise the testing and integration of control integrated circuits, sensors and power chips designed by Vietnamese engineers into its electric vehicle lines and industrial ecosystem./.

VNA