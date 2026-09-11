Multimedia

Videos

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

A welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse was held with full state honours at the Invalides in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

##Vietnam #France #VietnamFranceRelations #ToLam #CPVGeneralSecretary #VietnameseLeader #OfficialVisit #StateVisit #FranceVisit #Paris #InternationalSpaceSummit #VietnamDiplomacy #BilateralRelations #StrategicPartnership #VietnamForeignPolicy #DiplomaticRelations #EmmanuelMacron #VietnameseDelegation
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) and French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin exchange an agreement on cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen defence cooperation

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said Vietnam-France defence ties have continued to grow, with cooperation expanding in various areas, including high-level delegation exchanges; the deputy-minister-level strategic dialogue and defence cooperation mechanism; military medicine; education and training; search and rescue; UN peacekeeping operations; maritime cooperation; and defence industry.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore deeper sectoral cooperation to meet development needs in the new context.

See more

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Scientific and technological cooperation has been a highlight in Vietnam–Russia relations, nurtured through nearly four decades of operation by the Joint Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre. Russia’s recent support in building and equipping a laboratory for disease prevention and control further demonstrates the effectiveness of this special cooperation model, making practical contributions to protecting human health.

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 10 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation, held a working session with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on September 9 to discuss new directions for bilateral cooperation in science and education.

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the opening of a Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography in Moscow on September 8, during their State visit to Russia.