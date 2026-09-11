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Vietnamese minister proposes EAEU open market to Vietnamese goods

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung asked the EAEU to consider removing several obstacles to bilateral trade, with a focus on eliminating the threshold safeguard measure on Vietnamese textile and garment products and opening the Russian market further to Vietnamese fishery products.

The working session between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (photo: moit.gov.vn)
The working session between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (photo: moit.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung held a working session with Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), on September 9 to discuss the progress of bilateral trade cooperation and orientations for the coming period.

The meeting took place with the framework of the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Slepnev affirmed that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) always attaches importance to cooperation with Vietnam, the first country to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with the bloc.

He expressed his belief that agreements reached during General Secretary and President Lam’s visit will provide strong momentum for Vietnam's trade and investment partnerships with Russia in particular and with the EAEU as a whole.

For his part, Hung highlighted the positive results achieved in economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and the EAEU in recent years.

The two sides recently completed the exchange of statistical data on preferential imports under the Vietnam–EAEU FTA for the 2017–2025 period. This provides an important basis for them to assess the implementation of the agreement and identify issues requiring further attention, he noted.

On that basis, Hung asked the EAEU to consider removing several obstacles to bilateral trade, with a focus on eliminating the threshold safeguard measure on Vietnamese textile and garment products and opening the Russian market further to Vietnamese fishery products.

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Workers produce clothes for export at an enterprise in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Acknowledging the Vietnamese side’s proposals, Slepnev said the EAEU will consider them and discuss several proposals aimed at creating greater balance in bilateral trade.

The two ministers affirmed their determination to further strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and the EAEU. They also agreed to consider holding the sixth session of the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Vietnam–EAEU FTA at an appropriate time.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, trade between Vietnam and the EAEU reached 5.94 billion USD in 2025, up 5.4% from 2024. Vietnam’s exports to the EAEU stood at 3.32 billion USD, up 1.3%, while imports from the bloc reached 2.63 billion USD, up 11.1%.

In the first seven months of 2026, trade between the two sides totalled 4.3 billion USD, up 21.5% year-on-year. Vietnam recorded 2.25 billion USD in exports and 2.04 billion USD in imports, respectively rising 14.7% and 30%./.​

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