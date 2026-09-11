Argentine-Vietnamese Cultural Institute gears up for 30th anniversary

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet had a working session with the new Board of Directors of the Argentine-Vietnamese Cultural Institute (ICAV), headed by its new President Gastón Fiorda, on September 10 to discuss cooperation orientations and activities for the coming period.



During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyet highly valued the significant contributions made by the ICAV over the past decades to strengthening people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges between Argentina and Vietnam.



Remembering the late Founding President, Poldi Sosa, the diplomat highlighted her role as a "beacon" and a "solid bridge" of friendship between the two countries.



For his part, ICAV President Fiorda thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for its constant companionship with the ICAV and for keeping Poldi Sosa's memory alive.



He affirmed that, despite entering a new phase, the institute will continue to cherish and hold in high regard the Vietnamese people’s history of struggle, as well as the country’s remarkable development achievements.



The new Board of Directors pledged to continue working with dedication to contribute to strengthening friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the peoples of Argentina and Vietnam.



Among the main orientations for the coming period is the further promotion of Vietnam's image, culture, history, and achievements in Argentina, with a special focus on younger generations.



To this end, the ICAV and the Embassy plan to organise more meetings and seminars at universities and academic centers, including the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and the National University of Avellaneda, aiming to bring students closer to Vietnam's history, culture, and current realities.



Additionally, both sides consider it a priority to publish books, videos, and materials about Vietnam in Spanish as a way to broaden the Argentine public's access, especially the youth, to information about the Asian country.



During the meeting, the two sides also discussed preparations for the 30th anniversary of the institute's founding, which will be celebrated in 2027.



Ambassador Nguyet proposed that the Embassy and the Institute gather documents, photographs, and testimonies to jointly produce a documentary chronicling the ICAV's 30-year journey, as well as the history of the Argentine people's solidarity with Vietnam during the resistance war against the US, and in the country's national construction and development.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), ICAV Vice President Reneé Girardi noted that the institute is entering a new phase following the passing of Poldi Sosa, who founded and led the Institute for 29 years.



She affirmed that the ICAV will continue to strengthen ties between Argentina and Vietnam, especially in the cultural sphere, and promote activities aimed at showcasing to the Argentine public both the history and current development of Vietnam.



Girardi highlighted that Vietnam's achievements serve as a highly valuable experience for Argentine society and revealed that the Institute is preparing various activities for this year and next, including new projects and programs that will be resumed.



The two sides also plan to attend the screening of the documentary “Un precio que tenemos que pagar” (A Price We Have to Pay) at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival in November. Directed by renowned Argentine filmmaker Ricardo Preve, the film chronicles the story of Argentine war correspondent Ignacio Ezcurra, who died in Vietnam in 1968./.

VNA