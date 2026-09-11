World

French media highlight momentum in Vietnam–France strategic partnership

The French media said the visit will provide fresh momentum to deepen the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive manner, particularly in forward-looking fields.

A La Revue story on General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Montreau Park in Montreuil city to lay flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo published by VNA)
A La Revue story on General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Montreau Park in Montreuil city to lay flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo published by VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has attracted extensive attention from French media, which highlighted the “unprecedented” pace of high-level exchanges, increasingly concrete cooperation outcomes and growing convergence of strategic vision between the two countries.

The media said the visit will provide fresh momentum to deepen the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive manner, particularly in forward-looking fields.

In an article published on September 10, online newspaper Mediapart highlighted President Emmanuel Macron’s assessment of the strong development of bilateral ties during General Secretary and President Lam’s visit. Speaking to the press, President Macron said exchanges between the two countries are both “continuous” and “unprecedented”, reflecting the momentum of their partnership.

The newspaper also cited several concrete outcomes of the visit, including a memorandum of understanding on Vietnam Airlines’ purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft and letters of intent for Vietravel Airlines to purchase 20 A220s and 30 A321neos. France pledged to provide Vietnam with an Earth observation satellite, while the two sides also agreed to cooperate in the fields of metals and critical minerals.

In a statement posted on its official website, the Élysée Palace highlighted new strides in bilateral relations. President Macron recalled that the two countries upgraded ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024 and that his state visit to Vietnam in May 2025 helped deepen bilateral relations based on respect for sovereignty, autonomy and stronger strategic trust.

The French leader said the unprecedented pace of high-level exchanges now demonstrates the vigorous development of their partnership, with increasingly tangible results in multiple areas.

Defence is identified a pillar of the partnership, including maritime security cooperation and stronger links between the two countries’ defence industries.

Regarding the economy, President Macron underlined the second meeting of the France–Vietnam Business Council, co-chaired by the two leaders, and reaffirmed commitments to implementing the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and pursuing prospects under the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He also underscored areas of strategic and high-tech cooperation. He thanked Vietnam for selecting France for the Earth observation satellite project, adding that in energy, his country hopes to become a leading partner in Vietnam’s decarbonisation efforts and nuclear power programme. The two countries are also promoting collaboration in rare earths and critical minerals, aviation, artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

On transport, he said that France is ready to participate in urban transport development, railway modernisation and the North–South high-speed railway project in Vietnam, building on urban railway cooperation in Hanoi. He also emphasised scientific, healthcare and educational cooperation, with healthcare described as a prominent field of the decades-long friendship between the two countries.

At a broader strategic level, President Macron said France and Vietnam share a desire to strengthen ties between Europe and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), develop economic and technological links, and ensure the autonomy of production chains. Both want to maintain their status as independent countries and safeguard their strategic automony through relations with trustworthy partners.

In an opinion published on September 10, La Tribune said France–Vietnam relations are increasingly forward-looking and moving beyond their shared past. Author Pascal Junghans said the top Vietnamese leader’s visit offers an opportunity to further intensify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024.

The newspaper noted that France’s strengths match Vietnam’s development needs in infrastructure, railways, aviation – space, energy, high technology, green transition and human resources training. Deeper ties could help both countries diversify partners, markets and supply chains while enhancing economic autonomy and resilience.

It also said the two countries could tap into their strengths to serve as bridges between ASEAN and the EU. While France could facilitate Vietnam's access to markets, capital, technologies and value chains of Europe, Vietnam, with its geostrategic location, dynamic economy and expanding partner network could help France enhance connectivity with ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific.

Meanwhile, La Revue focused on the historical dimension of the relationship, highlighting General Secretary and President Lam’s floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Montreau Park in Montreuil city. It quoted Montreuil Mayor Patrice Bessac as saying the late Vietnamese leader is an inseparable part of the city’s history and a shared source of pride.

The newspaper said the preservation of the Ho Chi Minh Space at the Museum of Living History in Montreuil represents the continuation of a historical legacy built over generations./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #French media #Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #high-level exchanges #To Lam #Emmanuel Macron France Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Giulio Chinappi, an Italian political analyst from the Centre for Mediterranean Eurasia Studies (CeSEM) (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visits to Russia, France highlight Vietnam’s breakthrough development vision: expert

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Italy, Giulio Chinappi, an Italian political analyst from the Centre for Mediterranean Eurasia Studies (CeSEM) said the state visit to Russia came at a special time as the two countries look towards more than 75 years of diplomatic relations. This trip successfully linked the solid legacy of traditional friendship with a modern foreign policy vision directly serving Vietnam’s future development needs.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore deeper sectoral cooperation to meet development needs in the new context.

See more

A street in Bangkok, Thailand. (Illustrative photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand’s business activity shows signs of gradual recovery

As of August 31, Thailand had more than 1 million active legal entities with total registered capital of 24.13 trillion THB. The service sector accounted for the largest share, with 552,830 entities, or 54.48%, followed by wholesale and retail with 332,791 entities (32.79%) and manufacturing with 129,215 (12.73%).

Prime Minister Hun Manet (front row, centre) and Labour and Vocational Training Minister Heng Sour (front row, right) visit a garment factory in Preah Sihanouk province. MLVT (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)

Cambodia records 7,458 more enterprises in three years

A Cambodian official said that the growth should not be assessed solely by the number of newly established enterprises and facilities, but also by their contributions to investment, production, job creation and household incomes.

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) convenes in Manila, the Philippines, on September 9. The Vietnamese delegation is led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (fifth, left), head of the ASEAN-Vietnam SOM.(Photo: asean.org)

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN unity, resilience

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang urged ASEAN to make full use of existing mechanisms to enhance dialogue, build trust and prevent risks and conflicts, particularly by strengthening the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ), and cooperation based on international law.

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste diversifies economy, seeks to attract investment

The President noted Timor-Leste is pursuing sustainable development, stronger regional connectivity and expanded international cooperation while seeking investment opportunities in energy, tourism and emerging economic sectors to reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam cooperates with UN to advance gender equality

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu highlighted Vietnam’s positive achievements in promoting gender equality, noting that 13 of the 20 targets under the national strategy on gender equality had been met or exceeded by 2025.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Russian public, experts praise top Vietnamese leader’s visit

Positive reactions to General Secretary and President To Lam’s visit have reaffirmed Vietnam’s steady foreign policy amid global changes, while highlighting the enduring trust and friendship between Vietnam and Russia, which are working together to create new breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation.

Thailand eases rules for foreign enterprises

Thailand eases rules for foreign enterprises

The regulatory adjustment is part of Thailand's efforts to simplify regulations governing foreign business operations and clarify licensing requirements, while simultaneously fostering economic development and enhancing the country's international competitiveness.