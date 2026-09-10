Cambodia steps up green tourism development

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian ministers in charge of environment, tourism and rural development have met at the Ministry of Environment to accelerate the development of ecotourism destinations in Kampong Speu and Koh Kong provinces.

​They discussed ways to tap the areas' potential to improve local livelihoods while ensuring the sustainable protection and conservation of natural resources.

​The joint initiative aims to connect forests, wildlife, waterfalls and cultural sites of ethnic minority communities into a unified green corridor stretching across the Cardamom Mountains. By expanding ecotourism destinations, the ministers hope to boost local economies while protecting the region's biodiversity.

​In a related development, authorities in Preah Sihanouk province are actively developing a new coastal promenade stretching from Techo Square in Sangkat 3 to O'Chheuteal Beach in Sihanoukville.

​The pedestrian route is not merely an urban tourism development project aimed at improving the area's landscape and attracting visitors and investors. It is also intended to carry forward Khmer artistic and architectural heritage by reviving traditional values in a form suited to modern society.

​The development of the coastal promenade is taking place as the Cambodian government is actively implementing a special investment incentive programme for 2024-2027, which aims to turn Preah Sihanouk into a multi-purpose special economic zone and a future hub for international investment, transport and finance./.

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