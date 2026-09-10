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Timor-Leste diversifies economy, seeks to attract investment

The President noted Timor-Leste is pursuing sustainable development, stronger regional connectivity and expanded international cooperation while seeking investment opportunities in energy, tourism and emerging economic sectors to reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues.

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta (Photo: VNA)
Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Timor-Leste is leveraging its ASEAN membership to expand economic connectivity with Southeast Asia and the Pacific region, with economic diversification, investment attraction, and the development of energy, tourism and sustainable development identified as key priorities.

The message was highlighted by Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta at the Horasis Visionary Circle 2026, recently held in Singapore.

At the forum, which brought together international leaders, business executives and investors, Ramos-Horta presented Timor-Leste as a country with the potential to serve as a bridge between dynamic Southeast Asia and the Pacific region.

The President noted Timor-Leste is pursuing sustainable development, stronger regional connectivity and expanded international cooperation while seeking investment opportunities in energy, tourism and emerging economic sectors to reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues.

Since becoming ASEAN's 11th member in October 2025, Timor-Leste has entered a new development phase with fresh development orientations. ASEAN membership offers favourable conditions for expanding market access, attracting investment and integrating more deeply into regional value chains, but also creates the need to strengthen domestic production capacity and diversify sources of growth.

According to the Office of the Timor-Leste President, the participation in the Horasis Visionary Circle forms part of efforts to position the country as an active partner in international discussions on economic development, regional connectivity and governance amid global uncertainties.

The orientation is in line with Timor-Leste's long-term priorities of reducing dependence on the oil and gas sector and developing new sources of economic growth. The government in Dili views the country's geographical location between Southeast Asia and the Pacific as an advantage for expanding trade, investment and regional connectivity.

Effectively leveraging its ASEAN membership will be among the key factors shaping Timor-Leste's development in the coming period, particularly in attracting private investment and developing tourism, energy and job-creating manufacturing industries, thereby laying a foundation for more sustainable growth./.​

VNA
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