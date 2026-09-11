World

Cambodia’s Techo airport serves nearly 2 million int’l passengers in first year

According to Sin Chansereyvutha, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Secretariat of Civil Aviation of Cambodia, said passenger traffic through the airport has not increased as expected due to the impact of conflicts in the Middle East. Cargo traffic, however, has continued to grow steadily.

Cambodia’s Techo airport serves nearly 2 million int’l passengers in first year

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia’s Techo International Airport (TIA) served nearly 2 million international passengers in its first year of operations, contributing about 5% to the country’s economic growth.

According to Sin Chansereyvutha, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Secretariat of Civil Aviation of Cambodia, said passenger traffic through the airport has not increased as expected due to the impact of conflicts in the Middle East. Cargo traffic, however, has continued to grow steadily.

He noted that the airport is building additional modern cargo warehouses to international standards and aircraft repair workshops in collaboration with Singapore.

TIA will mark its first anniversary of handling domestic and international flights on October 20.

The airport is a large-scale 4F airport that can accommodate flights from far and wide, allowing giant aircraft like the Airbus A380-800 and Boeing 747-800 to land.

It ranked 9th in the world among 4F airports and 11th for its influential architecture./.

VNA
#Techo International Airport #Cambodia #international passengers Cambodia
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