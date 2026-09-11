World

ASEAN promotes strategic cooperation for regional health security

The agenda aims to narrow healthcare gaps among member states, ensuring that people across the region have access to appropriate health services, while supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Delegates at the 17th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings (AHMM 17) (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the 17th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings (AHMM 17) (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The 17th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings (AHMM 17), themed “Healthy ASEAN: Together Towards Equitable, Future-Ready Health Systems”, is taking place from September 7-11.

At the opening session, Malaysian Health Minister Haji Dzulkefly Ahmad unveiled the ASEAN Strategic Health Agenda for 2026-2030. The five-year roadmap focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles and controlling non-communicable diseases, responding to emerging public health threats, strengthening access to healthcare services, and ensuring food safety in the region.

The agenda aims to narrow healthcare gaps among member states, ensuring that people across the region have access to appropriate health services, while supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. One of the highlighted priorities is the operation of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED), thereby enhancing capacity to respond to future pandemics.

This year’s meeting also highlighted a number of initiatives in regional technical expertise and health management, including the bloc’s action plan on lung health, with artificial intelligence (AI) support for X-ray screening and research into treatments for neglected diseases.

Member states also agreed in principle to support a one-stop-submission model for medical devices to shorten the approval process, with Malaysia serving as the technical coordinator.

In addition, Malaysia handed over the “rare diseases handbook” to support implementation of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s global action plan and promote the development of a draft ASEAN Declaration on the issue.

The meeting also marked the first-ever ASEAN-US and ASEAN-Japan health ministers’ meetings, along with high-level consultation sessions with China, the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organization (WHO)./.

VNA
#ASEAN #strategic cooperation #regional health security #7th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Related News

See more

A street in Bangkok, Thailand. (Illustrative photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand’s business activity shows signs of gradual recovery

As of August 31, Thailand had more than 1 million active legal entities with total registered capital of 24.13 trillion THB. The service sector accounted for the largest share, with 552,830 entities, or 54.48%, followed by wholesale and retail with 332,791 entities (32.79%) and manufacturing with 129,215 (12.73%).

Prime Minister Hun Manet (front row, centre) and Labour and Vocational Training Minister Heng Sour (front row, right) visit a garment factory in Preah Sihanouk province. MLVT (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)

Cambodia records 7,458 more enterprises in three years

A Cambodian official said that the growth should not be assessed solely by the number of newly established enterprises and facilities, but also by their contributions to investment, production, job creation and household incomes.

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) convenes in Manila, the Philippines, on September 9. The Vietnamese delegation is led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (fifth, left), head of the ASEAN-Vietnam SOM.(Photo: asean.org)

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN unity, resilience

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang urged ASEAN to make full use of existing mechanisms to enhance dialogue, build trust and prevent risks and conflicts, particularly by strengthening the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ), and cooperation based on international law.

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste diversifies economy, seeks to attract investment

The President noted Timor-Leste is pursuing sustainable development, stronger regional connectivity and expanded international cooperation while seeking investment opportunities in energy, tourism and emerging economic sectors to reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam cooperates with UN to advance gender equality

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu highlighted Vietnam’s positive achievements in promoting gender equality, noting that 13 of the 20 targets under the national strategy on gender equality had been met or exceeded by 2025.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Russian public, experts praise top Vietnamese leader’s visit

Positive reactions to General Secretary and President To Lam’s visit have reaffirmed Vietnam’s steady foreign policy amid global changes, while highlighting the enduring trust and friendship between Vietnam and Russia, which are working together to create new breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation.

Thailand eases rules for foreign enterprises

Thailand eases rules for foreign enterprises

The regulatory adjustment is part of Thailand's efforts to simplify regulations governing foreign business operations and clarify licensing requirements, while simultaneously fostering economic development and enhancing the country's international competitiveness.

Julie Le Saos, Advisor for Asia, Oceania and the Americas to the French President (Photo: Pacific Newsroom)

France seeks to promote strategic cooperation with Vietnam: official

According to the Élysée Palace, a key objective of the visit to France by Party General Secretary and President To Lam is to drive the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2024, thereby helping reinforce the strategic autonomy of both nations and supporting Vietnam’s ambitious development goals.

A cargo port in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia. (Photo: Getty Images/VNA)

Malaysia, Indonesia seek to lift two-way trade

Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said improved trade facilitation could substantially increase transaction volume, with the Border Trade Agreement playing an important role in facilitating economic activities.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (fifth from right) and Vietnamese Consul General in Mumbai Le Quang Bien (sixth from right) at the flight route inauguration ceremony (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in India)

Indian airline launches direct Mumbai–Hanoi route

The new route operates four flights a week and is the first direct Mumbai–Hanoi service operated by an Indian airline. Hanoi has become Akasa Air’s seventh international destination and its second destination in Southeast Asia, after Phuket, Thailand.