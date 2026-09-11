ASEAN promotes strategic cooperation for regional health security

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The 17th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings (AHMM 17), themed “Healthy ASEAN: Together Towards Equitable, Future-Ready Health Systems”, is taking place from September 7-11.



At the opening session, Malaysian Health Minister Haji Dzulkefly Ahmad unveiled the ASEAN Strategic Health Agenda for 2026-2030. The five-year roadmap focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles and controlling non-communicable diseases, responding to emerging public health threats, strengthening access to healthcare services, and ensuring food safety in the region.



The agenda aims to narrow healthcare gaps among member states, ensuring that people across the region have access to appropriate health services, while supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. One of the highlighted priorities is the operation of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED), thereby enhancing capacity to respond to future pandemics.



This year’s meeting also highlighted a number of initiatives in regional technical expertise and health management, including the bloc’s action plan on lung health, with artificial intelligence (AI) support for X-ray screening and research into treatments for neglected diseases.



Member states also agreed in principle to support a one-stop-submission model for medical devices to shorten the approval process, with Malaysia serving as the technical coordinator.



In addition, Malaysia handed over the “rare diseases handbook” to support implementation of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s global action plan and promote the development of a draft ASEAN Declaration on the issue.



The meeting also marked the first-ever ASEAN-US and ASEAN-Japan health ministers’ meetings, along with high-level consultation sessions with China, the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organization (WHO)./.

VNA