ASEAN highlights its central role in Indo-Pacific

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI) held a forum on September 10 on ASEAN's role in the Indo-Pacific region and prospects for cooperation with Argentina, with the participation of ambassadors from member countries of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires.



In his opening remarks, Jorge Manela, Director of the CARI's Asian Affairs Committee, highlighted the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific in international affairs, owing to both its economic and commercial weight, as well as its technological and demographic dynamism.



He also noted that the region faces growing strategic competition and complex geopolitical challenges.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet emphasised that Vietnam's accession to ASEAN on July 28, 1995, marked a milestone in its regional and international integration process.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (left) speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

After more than three decades, Vietnam has become an active, proactive, and responsible member of ASEAN, making significant contributions to the building of the ASEAN Community across its three pillars: the Political-Security Community, the Economic Community, and the Socio-Cultural Community.



Regarding ASEAN-Argentina relations, the diplomat noted that ASEAN is one of Argentina's major trading partners in the Asia-Pacific region.



Vietnam is currently Argentina's sixth-largest trading partner in the world, while Argentina ranks third among Vietnam's trading partners in Latin America.



She particularly highlighted the prospects for cooperation between ASEAN and Mercosur through the negotiations of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the South American bloc.



The first round of negotiations was held in Buenos Aires from August 24 to 28, laying the foundation for greater trade connectivity between the two regions, she stated.



The ambassador also shared updates on the progress of Vietnam-Argentina bilateral cooperation in fields such as space technology, telecommunications, and high-tech industries.



For his part, the Ambassador of Indonesia, the country holding the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN in Argentina, stressed that maintaining peace and stability, along with an open, transparent regional environment based on mutual respect, are fundamental conditions for a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.



The forum brought together Argentine academics, professors, researchers, and students, contributing to broadening knowledge and dialogue between Argentina and ASEAN countries, and to exploring new opportunities for inter-regional cooperation./.