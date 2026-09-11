Egypt confirms granting visa on arrival for Vietnamese citizens

Cairo (VNA) – Egypt has decided to grant visas on arrival to Vietnamese citizens, Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamed Abou Bakr Saleh announced at a ceremony marking the 81st National Day of Vietnam in Cairo on September 10 (local time).



This decision reflected Egypt’s commitment to promoting tourism exchanges and people-to-people ties with Vietnam, Saleh said, highly valuing growing interest from the business communities of both countries in investment and tourism opportunities.



The official highlighted tourism as an important area contributing to the development of Vietnam-Egypt relations, expressing his hope that the visa facilitation will further increase tourist flows between the two countries and create greater opportunities for exchanges and cooperation.



Egypt announced in May that citizens of certain countries would be eligible for visas on arrival as part of efforts to boost its tourism industry. The minister's direct confirmation that Vietnamese citizens are included in the scheme is particularly significant for Vietnamese travellers planning to visit Egypt.



Egypt is a major tourist destination in North Africa, home to renowned attractions including the Giza Pyramids, the Sphinx and Cairo, as well as numerous historical and cultural heritage sites. The number of Vietnamese visitors to Egypt has grown in recent years, contributing to stronger people-to-people ties and tourism cooperation between the two countries./.

VNA